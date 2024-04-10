Why Michigan’s 2024 schedule is as tough as you think it is

Earlier this week, you may have read our story about why the 2024 schedule is a bit easier than expected. While Grace brought up some really quality points and it was a much harder side to argue, let’s talk about the other side of things today.

The Michigan 2024 football schedule is still the toughest we have seen as fans in years. Their non-conference and conference play takes a major leap from what we saw last season, and they are the reigning national champs that lost firepower on both sides of the ball.

While the team still has a lot of promise and aspirations for a fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance, it’s going to be as difficult as ever with the teams they have in 2024. Here’s why.

No. 1: Loaded non-conference play

Everyone wants to point at Texas in Week 2, and with good reason. The Longhorns are absolutely loaded and are going to be one of the favorites to get back to the CFP. Texas will probably be the second-toughest game, behind Ohio State, for Michigan this year.

But we should talk more about Fresno State, the Wolverines’ Week 1 opponent. This is no pushover team. Jeff Tedford took over a Kalen DeBoer-led program in 2021 and has not missed the mark since. The Bulldogs are 19-8 in Tedford’s two-year tenure and started last season with two wins over Power 5 programs. There is a world where Michigan gets caught in a close one with the celebration of the National Championship in the first game of the season, while also potentially looking ahead to the Texas game the following week.

No matter how you look at it, this non-conference schedule is the toughest the Wolverines have seen in at least five years.

No. 2: Only three teams on the schedule didn’t make a bowl game

All around, the level of play on Michigan’s schedule takes a massive leap. The only teams on the calendar that didn’t make a bowl game last season were Indiana, Illinois and Michigan State. Both the Spartans and Hoosiers replaced their head coaches and should be better, while Illinois has given Michigan some fits, especially in 2022 at the Big House.

The Wolverines are a target for everyone in the country, and each team has something to prove against them, which only adds to the struggle with so many high-quality opponents on the schedule. There is a world where every team they face in 2024 makes a bowl game, which is absurd to consider.

No. 3: On the road against Washington and Ohio State

Storylines-wise, Michigan’s largest opponents in 2024 are both on the road. A rematch of the National Championship with the Washington Huskies at the season’s midway point will be huge. While Washington lost DeBoer, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and several starters on both sides of the ball, the Huskies not only still have talent at their disposal, but they also have a weak schedule in their first five games, so they could be undefeated at this point.

Then comes The Game at Ohio State. Ryan Day has spent his entire offseason fueled by his third straight loss to Michigan. Although Sherrone Moore is already 1-0 against the Buckeyes, he won all four games of his tenure with Jim Harbaugh coaching and prepping a veteran-laden team the week leading up to those games.

Playing at Ohio State is never easy — the Wolverines have one there once since 2000 (of course, back in 2022). The Buckeyes have a ton of returning talent and attacked the transfer portal vigorously.

These two games will be played in hostile road environments against two programs looking for revenge. Neither of these games will be remotely easy.

No. 4: Three CFP-caliber teams on the schedule

As we have already discussed, Texas and Ohio State are very capable of being in the College Football Playoff this season. I firmly believe if it was still cut to only four teams, these two would be at the top of many lists to make it in. With the expansion to 12 teams, it’s very likely there could be three or maybe even four programs with a chance to make the playoff on Michigan’s schedule (I’d add a wild card like USC or Washington to this list).

The other definite contender is Oregon. What Dan Lanning has done in Eugene is nothing short of impressive. They may have lost Bo Nix to the NFL, but he was immediately replaced by Dillon Gabriel, who played well for the Oklahoma Sooners last year. The Ducks also had one of the best defenses last season and return a ton of talent.

Oregon is the most Big Ten-ready program of the Pac-12 newcomers and I think they have a legitimate chance to win the conference this fall.

No. 5: A first-year coaching staff and new-look offense

Michigan returns plenty of good players, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but this offense and coaching staff look very different. Colston Loveland is the only returning starter offensively. Of course, Donovan Edwards returns, but Michigan will still be replacing its entire offensive line, quarterback and two best wide receivers.

Debates are already raging about who will be starting at quarterback, but none of the options are as good as J.J. McCarthy, and they will be tested extremely early in the season.

The offense has the luxury of a familiar coaching staff — Moore at head coach, Kirk Campbell being promoted to offensive coordinator, and Grant Newsome shifting over to the offensive line. But the entire defensive staff is brand new — from Wink Martindale all the way down. It’s going to take time for the staff to figure out how to be successful together, no matter how much input Moore has on that side of the ball.

Unfortunately, they won’t have a lot of time during the season with how stacked their schedule is.