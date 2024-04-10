Report: Michigan hiring Justin Joyner from Saint Mary’s as assistant coach

Saint Mary’s associate head coach Justin Joyner will join Dusty May’s Michigan staff as an assistant, according to a report from Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Joyner has helped Saint Mary’s to two conference tournament titles and two regular season championships.



Joyner joined the staff at Saint Mary’s prior to the 2017-18 season. He was promoted to assistant coach in 2018, and then his most recent position in 2022. Saint Mary’s has appeared in the NCAA Tournament four times in Joyner’s time on staff, including Round of 32 appearances in 2022 and 2023, and a Round of 64 exit in the most recent tournament.

Joyner is from California, and played college ball with UC Santa Barbara (2006-11) before coaching at Saint Mary’s.

As Branham mentioned in his report, Joyner has been a key recruiter for the Gaels. He helped them land guard Aidan Mahaney in 2022, who led Saint Mary’s in scoring (13.9 per game). He also helped land a few players ranked inside the top-150, including freshman point guard Jordan Ross, the 78th-ranked 2024 recruit in combo guard Mikey Lewis, and 89th-ranked 2024 small forward Zion Sensley.

According to the terms of May’s contract, May has a $1.2 million pool for three on-court assistants. Assuming Joyner would have an on-court role, he’d be the third reported hire on May’s staff, along with former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton and Georgia assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen.

None of these hires have been officially announced by the program yet, but on the surface, Joyner seems like a great hire. Just as the case with hiring Boynton, it appears May is prioritizing assistants who can recruit at a high level, and Joyner has been a big reason why Saint Mary’s has been consistently at the top of the West Coast Conference with Gonzaga the last few seasons.

We’ll be sure to update you all with more info on May’s staff in the coming weeks, but for now, let us know what you think of the reported hire in the comments.