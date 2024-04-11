Michigan’s offense retains plenty of firepower from the 2023 squad

We’re just over a week away from Michigan’s spring game, which is an opportunity to get to see some of the returning and new players back on the field. Team 144 was loaded with talent, getting out to big leads early, and by the third quarter, most of the starters were resting on the bench — which meant opportunities to get some of the future stars on the field.

When it comes to returning players on offense, fans know Colston Loveland was one of the best tight ends in the country last season. Wide receiver Semaj Morgan had a huge punt return during the Big Ten Championship Game showcasing his speed. His fellow receiver Tyler Morris came up big in the Rose Bowl with a 38-yard touchdown after tiptoeing down the sideline to get in the endzone.

Since most of the starters on offense declared for the NFL Draft, there’s plenty of room for speculation about how the offense will do next season. Here are a few 2023 highlights showcasing some of the returning players expected to play a big role in the 2024 offense.

One of the biggest questions on offense is who will replace J.J. McCarthy. We know what Alex Orji is capable of doing with his legs. Michigan brought him out in several big games because of his mobility.

We also know Jack Tuttle was cleared to play another year. Tuttle brings experience with him and was a reliable backup for McCarthy last season. In rewatching last season’s game against Minnesota, a scramble late in the game allowed Tuttle to pick up the first down.

It’s a good reminder that Tuttle showed some ability to get out of the pocket even if he doesn’t bring the same athleticism Orji brings under center.

Donovan Edwards finished the season on a high note with some big runs in the National Championship Game against Washington after struggling to build off his big ending to 2022. His two touchdowns were enough to seal the win for Michigan and again give him some momentum heading into the offseason.

Michigan also utilized Edwards when it came to trick plays. Edwards threw a pass to Colston Loveland to start the fourth quarter.

Another guy returning in the backfield is Kalel Mullings. He’s shown a lot of promise after switching to offense for Michigan. Mullings also had a big run in the first game of the season against East Carolina in the fourth quarter. It showcases his ability to power through guys.

There’s going to be even more to talk about after seeing these guys on the field in the spring game. Before that, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights from the guys returning on defense next week.