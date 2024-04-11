Taking a look at Michigan football’s potential positions of need in the transfer portal

Earlier this week, 247Sports listed Michigan among the Power Four teams that should be looking to build through the transfer portal during the upcoming spring window.

It seems like just yesterday Michigan was scouring the portal for players who could help the program return to the College Football Playoff in 2023. It would pay off, as all nine of the team’s transfer additions contributed in some fashion to a 15-0 season and a national championship.

Whereas last year’s team returned all but a few of its major contributors, this year’s group loses key players at virtually every position. That could make for a more active transfer window, but first, let’s take a look at Michigan’s projected positions that could be addressed and establish the level of need for each one.

Quarterback

To find their new offensive identity, the Wolverines first must identify a starting quarterback. Arguably the best in program history walks out the door in J.J. McCarthy, which has left room for a truly open competition at the most important spot on the team.

Though there’s not an obvious heir apparent to McCarthy, there are multiple contenders, and all of them are already in Ann Arbor. The candidates include Alex Orji, seventh-year grad transfer Jack Tuttle, sophomore Jayden Denegal, Davis Warren, and true freshman Jadyn Davis.

The early buzz out of spring ball is that Orji or the elder Tuttle could potentially fill the role, but with the unknowns surrounding either quarterback’s situational experience, picking up an extra body in the portal with a starting pedigree may not be a bad idea.

Level of Need: 6/10

Wide receiver

With Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson off to the NFL, Michigan’s future at wide receiver will rest in the hands of Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan, and a handful of other young guns in 2024.

Morris and Morgan are smaller slot-type receivers, but who will serve as the Wolverines’ big-bodied wideout who can go up and snag the deep ball when called upon? With Darrius Clemons and Karmello English both having recently left the program, it looks as though sophomore Fredrick Moore or Peyton O’Leary will get that opportunity unless Sherrone Moore takes to the portal to pad the position.

In a perfect world, Moore would develop into a productive starter and Michigan could use any portal acquisitions for depth rather than relying on a transfer to step in right away. Regardless, it does seem likely that this will be a position group that the Wolverines quickly work to bolster starting Monday.

Level of Need: 8/10

Cornerback

Michigan will have new starters at nickel and cornerback this upcoming season. Ja’Den McBurrows has worked his way into the rotation as a backup nickel, but the Wolverines will still look to fill a role on the outside opposite of Will Johnson. Adding a player or two with experience in the secondary would make a lot of sense.

Should Michigan proceed without the aid of the portal, defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan will more than likely lean on sophomore DJ Waller Jr. Waller played in 11 games as a freshman in 2023, logging 12 tackles with a pass breakup. His 123 defensive snaps ranked sixth among the Wolverines’ corners last season, but with Josh Wallace and Mike Sainristil having departed for the NFL, he’ll be in the mix for a much bigger role this season unless the coaching staff goes portaling.

If you remember, the Wolverines did make a move back in December to bring in Western Kentucky transfer Upton Stout, who reported an offer from the Maize and Blue on social media. Things fell through for Michigan with Stout, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Sherrone Moore shoots his shot at deepening the position group again when the portal opens back up on Monday.

Level of Need: 7/10