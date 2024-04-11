George Washington III withdraws name from transfer portal

Confirmed by a spokesperson for the Michigan men’s basketball program, soon-to-be sophomore guard George Washington III has taken his name out of the transfer portal and will be sticking with the Wolverines.

Washington originally entered the portal on March 17, just two days after Juwan Howard was fired as head coach, but he did say in his original statement he was leaving the door open for a return to Ann Arbor.

It was a bit reassuring seeing Washington at Dusty May’s opening press conference. He spoke with Maize n Brew’s Kellen Voss following the presser.

“(May is) a great guy,” Washington said. “It’s very obvious talking to him that he’s a great guy, and his track record speaks for itself. He’s a great coach.”

It was a bit of a disappointing freshman season for Washington, as he played less than seven minutes per game and just 144 minutes total. Most of those minutes came in garbage time, so he didn’t truly gain a ton of great experience. Overall, he averaged 1.2 points per game and made just 18.5 percent of his shots, 22.2 percent of his threes and 85.7 percent of his free throws.

Washington now joins incoming true freshman Durral Brooks as the lone guards on the roster for the 2024-25 season. Forward Will Tschetter has also confirmed he is committed to sticking around for next season, but there are plenty of open spots left to be filled.

May has been recruiting the transfer portal like crazy — if you have missed any updates, check out our transfer portal tracker and stay up to speed on all the daily developments.