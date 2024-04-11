Former Pac-12 honoree Jordan Pope has heard from Michigan in the transfer portal

Since Dusty May has been in Ann Arbor, he has made an emphasis on finding a high-scoring guard out of the transfer portal to lead the Michigan Wolverines next season. While there are many options, he remains relentless in his pursuit, now reaching out to Jordan Pope, a transfer guard from Oregon State.

NEWS: Since entering the transfer portal, Jordan Pope has heard from



Cal

Miami

Florida

Baylor

Texas

Texas A&M

Kansas

Xavier

Illinois

Michigan

Louisville

UNC

Arizona

Villanova



Pope averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game @TheAthleticCBB pic.twitter.com/4zouEu7TgW — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 11, 2024

Pope was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention last season after scoring 17.6 points per game. He made 45.1 percent of his shots while converting from the three-point line at a 37.1 percent clip. While the Beavers only went 13-19 this season, Pope was one of the few bright spots and became a volume shooter for the team, attempting just under 14 shots per game. At the same time, he was an all-around player at the point guard position with almost two rebounds and more than two and a half assists per game.

The most memorable moment in his first two years in Corvallis was likely this buzzer-beater to upset the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats, capping off a 31-point performance:

JORDAN POPE AT THE BUZZER



DOWN GOES #9 ARIZONA



(via @BeaverMBB)

pic.twitter.com/IqTbu2wVFS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 26, 2024

This was one of 11 performances in 2023-24 where Pope scored 20 or more points.

Just a sophomore, Pope is going to hear from a ton of teams in the transfer portal. Miami, Florida, Baylor, Kansas, Illinois, UNC, Arizona and Villanova have already touched base, and that list will likely continue to grow.

Reaching out was a no-brainer for May and just about any other program in the country with his two seasons of eligibility remaining. Justin Joyner — a reportedly new assistant coach who is coming to Michigan from St. Mary’s — may have been a part of his recruitment out of high school, as there was interest from the Gaels for the former three-star.

If the interest is mutual, this could be a huge get for May and his staff as the search for skilled players continues for the maize and blue.