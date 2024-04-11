 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Pac-12 honoree Jordan Pope has heard from Michigan in the transfer portal

Pope was one of the nation’s best scorers last year.

By Daniel Plocher
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Oregon State at California Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Plocher Dan Plocher contributes to Maize n’ Brew in several areas including podcasts, game previews/recaps, and various YouTube videos.

Since Dusty May has been in Ann Arbor, he has made an emphasis on finding a high-scoring guard out of the transfer portal to lead the Michigan Wolverines next season. While there are many options, he remains relentless in his pursuit, now reaching out to Jordan Pope, a transfer guard from Oregon State.

Pope was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention last season after scoring 17.6 points per game. He made 45.1 percent of his shots while converting from the three-point line at a 37.1 percent clip. While the Beavers only went 13-19 this season, Pope was one of the few bright spots and became a volume shooter for the team, attempting just under 14 shots per game. At the same time, he was an all-around player at the point guard position with almost two rebounds and more than two and a half assists per game.

The most memorable moment in his first two years in Corvallis was likely this buzzer-beater to upset the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats, capping off a 31-point performance:

This was one of 11 performances in 2023-24 where Pope scored 20 or more points.

Just a sophomore, Pope is going to hear from a ton of teams in the transfer portal. Miami, Florida, Baylor, Kansas, Illinois, UNC, Arizona and Villanova have already touched base, and that list will likely continue to grow.

Reaching out was a no-brainer for May and just about any other program in the country with his two seasons of eligibility remaining. Justin Joyner — a reportedly new assistant coach who is coming to Michigan from St. Mary’s — may have been a part of his recruitment out of high school, as there was interest from the Gaels for the former three-star.

If the interest is mutual, this could be a huge get for May and his staff as the search for skilled players continues for the maize and blue.

Next Up In Michigan men's basketball

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Maize n Brew Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Wolverines news from Maize n Brew