Recruiting Roundup: Fringe top-50 WR begins multi-day visit to Michigan today

Spring visit season is really heating up. The Michigan Wolverines hosted more prospects this past week, and they are set to bring in even more this week.

In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will discuss a top target who is in Ann Arbor as we speak, a top offensive line prospect reacting to his visit last weekend, and more.

Four-star WR begins multi-day visit today

One of Ron Bellamy’s top overall targets in the 2025 class is on campus beginning today, as four-star wide receiver Quincy Porter is set to be in Ann Arbor the next couple days.

“They just won (the national title), but for this visit, we want to see it more through a player’s perspective instead of a regular visit,” Porter told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($). “I am probably going to hang around with some of the players a little bit more.”

Porter is coming off winter unofficial visits to Oklahoma, Florida and Florida State, as well as a visit to Penn State late last week. In addition to his trip to Michigan this week, he will also be in Columbus for a multi-day trip.

After these visits, Porter is hoping to lock in his official visit schedule, saying, “We probably will set officials after (these visits), but we are not sure.”

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Porter ranks No. 52 overall and No. 7 at the wideout position. Hailing from Oradell, New Jersey and playing for Bergen Catholic High School, he is also the No. 1 ranked prospect in his home state for this recruiting cycle. He had an impressive junior campaign with 41 receptions for 969 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Ole Miss four-star RB commit discusses recent offer from Tony Alford

It’s no secret new Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford is known for being an aggressive recruiter, so it makes complete sense he recently offered one of the best running backs in the 2025 cycle in four-star Akylin Dear.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder hails from Quitman, Mississippi and is committed to Ole Miss, doing so this past weekend. However, that doesn’t mean Alford is going to stop recruiting him — Dear is the No. 2 ranked running back and No. 32 overall prospect in the class, after all, and had an impressive 2,016 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns last fall as a junior.

In an interview with On3’s EJ Holland ($), Dear described his conversation with Alford and getting his offer.

“It meant a lot because Michigan just won that natty,” Dear said. “I didn’t think they were going to be looking at running backs down where I’m at, so it meant a lot to me. I was excited.”

Dear is familiar with Alford since he recruited him when he was at Ohio State. Dear admitted he was unsure if Alford would offer him after he took the job in Ann Arbor, but he’s happy he did.

“I was really glad when (Alford) offered me at Michigan,” Dear said. “I didn’t know if he was going to offer me because he might have thought that I wasn’t interested in going out that way. But he did, so I was excited. I like all the running backs he’s coached. He’s coached the best of the best. I feel like he can develop me to be the best running back I can be. He’s told me how he can make me a great running back that can go first round.”

Dear does have an official visit set for Florida the first weekend of June and also plans on going to Texas A&M. Perhaps Alford can convince him to also visit Michigan before he signs his letter of intent in December. This seems like a longshot, but we’ll see if Alford can work some magic here.

Four-star OL dishes on weekend visit

There were a handful of offensive linemen in Ann Arbor this past weekend, and one of them is a rising target on Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome’s recruiting board — four-star Hardy Watts.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder hails from the state of Massachusetts and was offered back in February, making this a fairly quick turnaround for a first ever visit to Michigan. Watts dished on the visit with On3’s Holland ($).

“It was great,” Watts said. “I had a great time meeting all of the staff. I had a great tour of the business school. It was amazing. The players stood out. I’ve been to a bunch of schools now and have gotten to see practices. The players came up to me and introduced themselves and talked to my mom. Players at other schools do that, but they actually stopped, talked to us and sat down with us. The hospitality of the players themselves shows the quality of the team and the athletes that are being produced there. I got to spend some time with Trente Jones, who I idolize, and Kalel Mullings, who is also a Boston kid.”

Watts also gave his first impressions of Moore and Newsome. On Moore, Watts said he is “super well-spoken” and will “have a long career in coaching.” As for his potential future position coach, Watts said: “I loved coach Newsome. He’s young. He’s energetic. He’s getting in a stance with the guys. He’s getting on them but also joking with them. It was great for me to see that because that’s a coach I would want to play for.”

After the trip, Watts admitted he “bumped (Michigan) up a few (spots)” on his list of top suitors, and he will “definitely” return for an official visit.

Watts is ranked No. 265 overall and No. 1 in Massachusetts, per 247Sports’ composite. He is also ranked as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman, but Watts did say Newsome and Moore envision him as a tackle at the college level.