A history of first-year head coaches at Michigan as the Dusty May era begins

The Dusty May era in Ann Arbor has officially begun, and with it comes some lofty expectations from a fanbase that is desperate for a return to postseason basketball. It was a given under John Beilein that the Wolverines would be in the NCAA Tournament, but Michigan was absent from the big dance three times in Juwan Howard’s five seasons as head coach (once because of COVID).

After an 8-24 season and one of the worst showings in Michigan basketball history, it feels like the Wolverines are as far as ever from the promised land. Yet, it’s still an expectation from a lot of folks that don the maize and blue that the team will be back in the tournament. A notable fan page posted on X over the weekend that they believed the Wolverines would be back in the Sweet 16 next season in May’s first year as head coach.

Michigan will be playing in the Sweet 16 next year. — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) March 31, 2024

While I love the optimism, Michigan has, at best, five scholarship players on the roster for next season as we sit right now. That’s Jace Howard and Terrance Williams III (who could easily just call it a career or still grad transfer), Nimari Burnett, Will Tschetter, and incoming freshman Durral Brooks. I don’t know if there is a worse situation in the country for a head coach to be walking into, but May is going to have to give it his best shot. He’s already all over the portal in an attempt to bring more talent and bodies to Ann Arbor.

Historically, it hasn’t been easy for coaching transitions at Michigan either with the team missing expectations or taking a while to adapt to a new system, structure, and personnel. Since 1990, Michigan has had five different men’s basketball head coaches, and May will be the sixth. Let’s take a look at the first year of the previous regimes to try and estimate how May could do in 2024-25.

Juwan Howard: 2019-20

Season Record: 19-12

NCAA Tournament Appearance: No (COVID)

Previous seasons record: 30-7

Returning starters: 2

It’s important to note that John Beilein was not fired from Ann Arbor, and Juwan Howard took over a team that was loaded with talent recruited by the previous regime. The Wolverines did lose their three leading scorers from the 2018-19 season as Ignas Brazdeikis, Jordan Poole, and Charles Matthews all went to the NBA. However, Zavier Simpson was the heart and soul of the team, and Jon Teske was an excellent seven-footer who was returning to the team. Isaiah Livers and Eli Brooks also played significant minutes the year before and were now being upgraded to starters. Then, Howard kept the commitment of freshman Franz Wagner to round up the starting lineup.

A 7-0 start had Michigan fans excited, especially after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, beating top-10 ranked Gonzaga and North Carolina programs. But the Wolverines lost 10 Big Ten games and went 12-12 after that 7-0 jump to the year. They were the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and were a loss away from missing the NCAA Tournament if COVID didn’t cancel the remainder of the season.

This team definitely had the talent to make the NCAA Tournament, and being on the bubble was maybe little underperformative. But, I think most fans would have called the season a success if they went dancing because of how talented the conference was that year. Again, Howard took over a team that won 30 games the year before, a luxury that May will not have.

John Beilein: 2007-08

Season Record: 10-22

NCAA Tournament Appearance: No

Previous seasons record: 22-13

Returning starters: 1

If I were to venture a guess, this is closer to what we’ll see in May’s inaugural season. The 2007-08 squad’s best player was guard Manny Harris, a Detroit native who committed to Tommy Amaker the year prior. He averaged 16.1 points per game as a true freshman and became a pillar for the early years of the Beilein era.

The only other player on the team to average more than double-digit points per game was Deshawn Sims, who went from 3.4 points a game as a freshman to 12.3 as a sophomore. Along with Harris, Sims was one of the better players of the early Beilein era getting up to 16.8 points a contest as a senior in 2009-2010.

Ekpe Udoh, the Wolverines' only defensive presence that season, elected to transfer to Baylor after the season was over. We dug into the archives to find this Maize n Brew article about it from 2008.

It helped that Beilein brought in two guys, Zack Novak and Stu Douglass, in his first recruiting class who would be the senior leaders of Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. in the Wolverines' first Big Ten regular season championship of the Beilein era in 2011-12.

The good news for May, and how this process can be drastically sped up, is because of the transfer portal. When Udoh left Ann Arbor, he had to sit out a season due to NCAA rules before playing for Baylor. With the newer transfer rules, May should have the advantage of making this team better, much faster.

Tommy Amaker: 2001-02

Season Record: 11-18

NCAA Tournament Appearance: No

Previous seasons record: 10-18

Returning starters: 5

A lot of fans had qualms with Tommy Amaker — and for good reason. Michigan never made the NCAA Tournament in his six-year tenure. He took over Brian Ellerbe’s 10-18 team and brought back every starter, winning just one additional game in 2001-02. Just like the year prior, Michigan finished ninth in the Big Ten, too.

May has a ton of roster flexibility with no 2024-25 sophomores or juniors currently on the roster. Amaker had nine roster spots taken up by freshmen through juniors, which is why it took him so long to even make the program close to relevant. In 2002-03, Amaker brought in five freshmen and they won the NIT the next season. That was the most success they had in his tenure, and he could never really take the team to that next level.

Part of his downfall came because of the tumultuous self-imposed sanctions for scholarships and postseason play by the NCAA and university for the Ed Martin debacle.

Brian Ellerbe: 1997-98

Season Record: 25-9

NCAA Tournament Appearance: Yes, Round of 32 loss to UCLA

Previous seasons record: 24-11

Returning starters: 4

Ellerbe’s takeover was similar to Howard’s because he received an excellent team from a head coach who left unexpectedly. Steve Fischer was fired from the Fab Five and recruiting/booster scandal involving Chris Webber and the 1997-98 star players Louis Bullock and Robert Traylor.

Bullock led the Big Ten in three-point shooting in both ‘96 and ‘97, when he missed big man “Tractor” Traylor would come down with the rebound and put it back up. The two combined for 37 of Michigan’s 77.4 points per contest, and the Wolverines were a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, finishing 11-5 in conference play.

These wins would all later be vacated by the NCAA, the program was struck with sanctions, and the 10-year NCAA Tournament drought began. Ellerbe finished the next three seasons a combined 37-51.

Steve Fischer: 1989-90

Season Record: 23-8

NCAA Tournament Appearance: Yes, Round of 32 loss to Loyola Marymount

Previous seasons record: 30-7, National Champions

Returning starters: 4

Michigan returned every starter but the legendary Glen Rice from their National Championship team in 1988-89. Fischer was extremely unique after taking over the program when Bill Frieder announced he was taking the job at Arizona State during the Wolverines’ championship run (before the NCAA Tournament). Bo Schembechler fired Frieder and promoted Fischer, who is credited with winning the National Championship for the school.

Needless to say, Fischer took over an excellent team and program that had made five straight NCAA Tournament and just won the national title. The 23-8 record was just one loss worse than the 24-7 regular season record that Frieder led them to a season prior.

The thing is, the team took a major step back in year two under Fischer, missing the NCAA Tournament and going 14-15 in 1990-91. He’d get the Wolverines back on top with the Fab Five, but not without tumult.

Dusty May: 2024-25 Expectations

This turnaround will likely be more similar to the Beilein and Amaker days just because of a pure lack of talent on the roster. The brand and culture of the program have to be completely re-established and the construction of that is still taking place. May is being aggressive in the portal, and he needs to be to even field a team at this point for the maize and blue this season.

It’s hard to get worse than eight wins and a last-place finish in the Big Ten. There should be a step up in play from Michigan in 2024-25 barring crazy injury situations. The flexibility of the portal hurts May because of the guys that he has already lost. However, he can add guys quickly, who might be around for a while and maybe keep a guy like George Washington III who is a younger piece to the team. These will be the tone-setters as he has the chance to recruit his first batch of players from high school too.

In all honesty, there is a lot of work to be done in Ann Arbor. Anything close to .500 in the first year would be a massive win as Michigan looks to re-establish itself as a threat in the Big Ten and across the country.