After waiting behind talented centers the last three years, Greg Crippen’s patience may pay off this fall

It’s not often a talented college football player these days sticks at the same school for four years. It’s even less likely a talented player stays pat despite being a backup and his team bringing in transfers to start as one year rentals.

Because of this, Michigan center Greg Crippen is unique.

The Michigan Wolverines have churned out talented offensive linemen every season and go on to the NFL Draft. In 2024 alone, Michigan had six offensive linemen declare for the draft, but there are many guys behind them who receive little love or credit, especially if they’ve been passed up for transfers.

In the case of Crippen, the four-star center came to the Wolverines in 2021 as the No. 5 center in his recruiting class. As a freshman, Crippen appeared in six games, but sat behind four-year starter Andrew Vastardis.

In 2022, Michigan brought in a center from the Virginia Cavaliers, Olu Oluwatimi, who started 32 consecutive games for the Cavaliers from 2019 to 2021. Crippen’s production dipped significantly, appearing in just one game, a blowout against Colorado State.

Crippen’s junior season was expected to be a breakout year, but then the Wolverines brought in another transfer center, Drake Nugent from Stanford. While the position wasn’t automatically given to Nugent, it was clear Crippen was behind yet another veteran center.

“Michigan’s a very competitive place and it’s the best school in the country and the world, and we’re gonna go out there,” Crippen said back in September. “I’m gonna go out there and give everything I got because I’m a very competitive person. And I mean, just always prepared and always ready to give you that guy.”

While Crippen put up a good fight to Nugent, the transfer ultimately won the job and started all 15 games and was a Rimington Trophy finalist and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. Meanwhile, Crippen appeared in nine games at center, all in a backup role.

Now approaching his senior year, Crippen once again finds himself in a position to possibly start next season. Newly appointed offensive line coach Grant Newsome,l spoke highly of Crippen to the media on Monday, a promising sign for the rising senior.

“Yeah, I think Crippen has done a great job of learning and maturing, and he’s one of those guys who’s really a technician of the craft,” Newsome said. “He’s in here, sometimes as much as us coaches, watching film, studying, trying to be mentally as sharp as he possibly can be, which is obviously huge at that center position. And I also think it’s awesome that he was a guy who was kind of patient and took his time. In today’s day and age, it’s not common, especially if you’re bringing back transfers at a position for a guy who is as talented as he is to stick around. So, obviously, we’re very, very happy he did that. And I’m excited to see what he does with this opportunity, to go out and try to win that starting center job.”

Newsome said it best — in the current age of college football, it is not often talented players stick around. Every year, hundreds of players hit the transfer portal in the hopes of finding a fresh start and guaranteed playing time. Crippen isn’t one of those players, and his patience may finally be rewarded.

“The belief in Michigan and the camaraderie we have (is what makes us different),” former Wolverines guard Trevor Keegan said at Michigan’s Pro Day. “The way Michigan is, what the block M stands for, the tradition here. Some guys, how they’re wired, they can look for money, but Michigan is gonna develop you, it’s gonna change you as a person. And you’re gonna meet life changing relationships and memories that last a lifetime. So I feel like guys who are level headed and you want to come here for the experience, they’re gonna have a really good time. If you love football, you’re gonna be successful here.”

One thing Crippen has not done much of is cross training between different spots on the offensive line. It’s what made Karsen Barnhart successful, it gave Myles Hinton playing time last season, and it may be the key to cementing Crippen’s spot on the line next season, wherever that may be.

“Yeah, I think anytime you get a guy in who has starting experience at a position, there’s a possibility of keeping them there, Newsome said. “But we want to make sure to cross train with different areas and make sure that regardless of what the starting offensive line looks like, he’s in a position where he could potentially help us in multiple spots.”

The Michigan spring game on April 20 is the perfect time to test this out. Crippen will receive first-team reps for the coaching staff and fans to see. From there, it’s on him to continue to outwork everyone else around him to set himself up for success in 2024.

“Crippen, the center, he’s been behind some pretty touted talents you know with Olu and now with Drake Nugent, so now with his opportunity, I feel like he’s going to thrive, just get thrown in the fire,” former Michigan tackle Trente Jones said. “See what happens. Excited to see what he does.”