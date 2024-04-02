Comparing J.J. McCarthy’s stats to Drake Maye’s

The NFL Draft gets underway on April 25 in Detroit, and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will hear his name called early in the first round. The question is how early?

The latest NFL.com mock draft has McCarthy going No. 2 overall, while ESPN has him at No. 4.

There’s a strong chance that four quarterbacks will be selected with the first four picks of the draft — Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina), and McCarthy. And ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller says that McCarthy is moving ahead of Drake Maye on draft boards.

“One of the most interesting nuggets I’ve picked up over the past two weeks is that multiple NFL teams have McCarthy ranked ahead of North Carolina’s Drake Maye,” Miller said. “A high-ranking evaluator I spoke to this week said McCarthy’s winning résumé, upside as a mobile QB, and impeccable poise under pressure all graded out higher for them than Maye. When under pressure last season, McCarthy completed an FBS-best 68% of his passes and averaged 10 yards per attempt (second-best).”

Here’s a breakdown of McCarthy and Maye’s statistics.

McCarthy and Maye Stats Category J.J. McCarthy Drake Maye Category J.J. McCarthy Drake Maye Age 21 21 Height 6'2 1/2" 6'4" Weight 219 223 Passing Efficiency 167.4 149 Total QBR 89.2 78.8 Completions 240 268 Attempts 332 425 Completion Percentage 72.3 63.3 Passing Yards 2,991 3,608 Passing Touchdowns 22 24 Interceptions 4 9 Yards Per Pass Attempt 9 8.5 Rushing Yards 202 449 Rushing Touchdowns 3 9 Sacks 19 29 Career Record As Starting QB 27-1 17-9

