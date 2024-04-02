Comparing J.J. McCarthy’s stats to Drake Maye’s

The NFL Draft gets underway on April 25 in Detroit, and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will hear his name called early in the first round. The question is how early?
The latest NFL.com mock draft has McCarthy going No. 2 overall, while ESPN has him at No. 4.
There’s a strong chance that four quarterbacks will be selected with the first four picks of the draft — Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina), and McCarthy. And ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller says that McCarthy is moving ahead of Drake Maye on draft boards.
“One of the most interesting nuggets I’ve picked up over the past two weeks is that multiple NFL teams have McCarthy ranked ahead of North Carolina’s Drake Maye,” Miller said. “A high-ranking evaluator I spoke to this week said McCarthy’s winning résumé, upside as a mobile QB, and impeccable poise under pressure all graded out higher for them than Maye. When under pressure last season, McCarthy completed an FBS-best 68% of his passes and averaged 10 yards per attempt (second-best).”
Here’s a breakdown of McCarthy and Maye’s statistics.
McCarthy and Maye Stats
|Category
|J.J. McCarthy
|Drake Maye
|Category
|J.J. McCarthy
|Drake Maye
|Age
|21
|21
|Height
|6'2 1/2"
|6'4"
|Weight
|219
|223
|Passing Efficiency
|167.4
|149
|Total QBR
|89.2
|78.8
|Completions
|240
|268
|Attempts
|332
|425
|Completion Percentage
|72.3
|63.3
|Passing Yards
|2,991
|3,608
|Passing Touchdowns
|22
|24
|Interceptions
|4
|9
|Yards Per Pass Attempt
|9
|8.5
|Rushing Yards
|202
|449
|Rushing Touchdowns
|3
|9
|Sacks
|19
|29
|Career Record As Starting QB
|27-1
|17-9
Key Takeaways
- McCarthy’s completion percentage is nine percent better than Maye’s, had only two fewer passing touchdowns despite 93 fewer pass attempts.
- McCarthy's passing efficiency and QBR were significantly higher, and he even averaged more yards per pass attempt.
- McCarthy’s record as a starting quarterback compared to Maye’s is glaring, as is the type of competition he faced. Maye played in the ACC and on a team that wasn’t in playoff contention while McCarthy had to face teams such as Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, and Washington with championship hopes on the line. Sure, the ACC has produced NFL quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, and Deshaun Watson in recent memory but they’ve also had top 10 draft busts such as Mitch Trubisky and Daniel Jones. Buyer beware.
- It’s never a given which prospect will wind up being the better pro, but there’s a strong case to be made that McCarthy is the better option compared to Maye.
