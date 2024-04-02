Pro Blue Hoops: Zavier Simpson returns

We have a new addition to the Pro Blue round-up this week as Zavier Simpson is back in the NBA! Elsewhere, Jordan Poole exploded yet again, while Jett Howard made the news, but not for what you’d expect.

Here’s how each of the former Wolverines performed in NBA action this week.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

19.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG in 67 games

You may have heard this before, but Franz had a remarkably consistent week. Through four games in which the Magic went 2-2, Wagner scored between 13 and 20 points in each. He also chipped in with 4.5 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game across the four contests as well. Franz has now scored in double-digits for 13 consecutive games and is on pace to end the season with career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

15.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.7 APG in 71 games

Following a dud of a week last week, Hardaway bounced back nicely this time around for the sizzling hot Mavericks. On Monday he scored 13 points in 29 minutes. He backed that up with a 22-point performance on Tuesday in Sacramento on 8-of-14 shooting from the field.

As of late, Tim has been coming off the bench to replace Luka Doncic and has been doing an admirable job. Dallas has won seven games in a row and 11 of its last 12.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.9 APG in 64 games

Robinson returned from his back injury on Sunday night in Washington. In 28 minutes, he scored six points with three rebounds, an assist, and a block. His only field goal attempts were three-pointers as he shot 2-for-7. Look for Duncan’s usage to increase as he gets healthier and healthier.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

17.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.1 APG in 73 games

Poole continued his late-season resurgence this week with yet another offensive explosion against Brooklyn. On Wednesday night in an overtime loss, Jordan poured in 38 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field along with eight assists and seven rebounds. 38 points is a season-high for Poole and is his eighth time cresting the 30-point mark this season alone.

Jordan fell back down to Earth a bit on Friday against Detroit, but it was still a solid week for the young guard. He appears to have fully reclaimed his starting spot at this point.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

13.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.3 APG in 62 games

Donovan Mitchell returned to the Cleveland lineup this week, causing LeVert to slide back to his comfortable position on the bench. Interestingly, his minutes didn’t decline at all as he still played 30-plus minutes in both Cleveland contests. In his usual fashion, despite having a rough shooting night on Wednesday (0-for-5 from three), he stuffed the stat sheet with eight assists, three rebounds, and a block. He then tied his season-high with four steals on Sunday night in Denver along with 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Despite not being a true point guard, Caris has dished out five or more assists and 24 of his last 26 games.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

10.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.2 APG in 73 games

Moe saw his minutes surprisingly slashed this week as he played just 12 minutes on Saturday against Memphis and another 12 minutes on Monday against Portland. This came on the heels of a near double-double performance on Friday against the Clippers (12 points, nine rebounds). He continues to be one of the most efficient players in all of basketball as he ranks ninth in the league in field goal percentage. However, the playing time just doesn’t seem to follow.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

4.4 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 0.5 APG in 56 games

Fortunately, Houstan’s ankle injury didn’t cost him much time as he was back in action on Friday and Saturday. In a loss to the Clippers, he scored eight points in 14 minutes. As a fun fact, he made his first two-point basket since January 14th as every other point he’s scored has been from the three-point line or the free throw line.

On Saturday, Caleb knocked down three shots from deep for nine points in 21 minutes before tweaking his ankle again. Time will tell if it holds him out of game action.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 0.4 APG in 11 games

Diabate did not appear in NBA action this week, as he remained in the G League.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.6 PPG, 0.4 RPG, 0.2 APG in 14 games

Howard didn’t make any NBA appearances this week, though he was in the news thanks to the odd way in which the Magic decided to announce that he’d been called up to the NBA club:

We have recalled Jett Howard from the @OsceolaMagic of the NBA G League. pic.twitter.com/lt2mu7nkx5 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 1, 2024

In case you’re wondering, yes, that does appear to be a NBA 2K screenshot of Howard rather than an actual picture of him.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

3.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.8 APG in 10 games

Bufkin made his 10th NBA appearance on Monday night in Chicago. He scored three points, dished out three assists, and hauled in two rebounds in 17 minutes on the floor as Atlanta’s backup point guard. As the Hawks appear locked in to the Play-In Tournament but have seeding on the line, it will be interesting to see how Bufkin’s minutes fluctuate.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers is out for the season.

Zavier Simpson, G, Memphis Grizzlies

0.0 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 4.0 APG in 1 game

Simpson had been playing for the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League, but was signed to a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies this week. Zavier had been lighting up the G League to the tune of 19.5 points per game, 8.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

In his first appearance with the Grizzlies, Simpson was held scoreless, but did dish out four assists, grab one rebound, and pick up one steal in nine minutes on the floor. Memphis has been eliminated from playoff contention so this could be an extended audition for Simpson looking forward to next year.