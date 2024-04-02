Michigan QB Alex Orji’s arm talent receives praise from teammate

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji has been electric as a runner throughout his collegiate career, but the consensus seems to be that people shouldn’t be sleeping on his throwing abilities.

“Orji, obviously he has great legs, he can escape the pocket — but believe it or not, yeah, he can throw,” Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart told the media on Tuesday. “People might not believe that on social media and whatnot, saying that he can’t throw but he can throw.”

Orji’s had just one pass attempt at Michigan, a five yard completion in 2023. Orji’s damage at Michigan has come as a runner, to the tune of 123 yards and three rushing scores through two seasons. However, Stewart explained Orji makes big plays happen with his arm in practice.

“I’ve seen him throw dots down the field,” Stewart said. “It’s worse when you just almost get there and he gets the ball off and it’s a touchdown. He’s great at doing that. He’s great at escaping, he’s great at getting the ball down the field.”

Orji, who’s now 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, threw for 2,064 yards as a senior in high school with a 51.4 percent completion percentage, 28 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions with 1,187 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. The hope will be Orji is no longer the raw thrower he was coming out of high school with his accuracy improving over time.

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh believes Orji has the arm talent to push for QB1 duties this season.

“Alex is like that scariest, most athletic guy on our whole team,” Harbaugh said. “That is a little scary. We’re excited to turn Alex loose. I think he will be right in the battle next year.”

Other players vying to be Michigan’s starting quarterback include Jack Tuttle, Jayden Denegal, Jadyn Davis, and Davis Warren. There’s no denying that Orji is the most explosive athlete of the bunch, but whether he’s the best quarterback of the bunch remains to be seen. That’s what spring practices are for.

You can see Orji and the rest of Michigan’s quarterbacks in action at the Spring Game at Michigan Stadium on April 20.