Michigan makes top list for former Toledo guard Dante Maddox Jr.

The Michigan Wolverines are gaining steam with former Toledo guard Dante Maddox Jr. as he placed them in his top list.

NEWS: Toledo transfer Dante Maddox Jr. (@Dante21x) tells me he’s down to eight schools. Here are the programs he’s considering:



Louisville

Creighton

Oklahoma

Xavier

Illinois

Kansas

TCU

Michigan



He averaged 15.6PPG, 4.3RPG, 2.8APG and 1.4SPG this season. Was an All-MAC Second… pic.twitter.com/cP9Kcry8QU — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 1, 2024

Maddox started his career at Cal State Fullerton for the first two seasons of his collegiate career from 2020-22, where he started 20 of 49 games. As a true freshman, Maddox made 53-of-59 free throws, ranking 10th in the country with a 89.8 free throw percentage.

After the 2022 season, Maddox transferred to Toledo where he thrived as a redshirt sophomore. He led the MAC in three-point percentage, hitting 45.1 percent of his shots from behind the arc. This past season as a redshirt junior, Maddox scored 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals a game while converting on 43.8 percent of his attempts. His play earned him All-MAC Second Team honors.

His top list includes some impressive programs like Kansas, Illinois (his home state), Creighton, TCU, Louisville and Oklahoma. However, the Wolverines could offer him something not all of the others can — a role in the starting lineup. Dusty May severely lacks talent at the guard position and an experienced player like Maddox is likely exactly what he was looking for.

May wants his team to shoot the three-ball, and Maddox clearly does that well. Mutually, Michigan could be a great option for Maddox to get some national exposure and be the leader of the program.

MADDOX MANIA@Toledo_MBB's Dante Maddox Jr. (@Dante21x) went off for a career-high 2⃣6⃣ pts behind 6-of-7 3FG



He scored 16 in the second half, including three-straight triples during the Rockets' pivotal 16-2 run pic.twitter.com/2lyk72lnRN — Nicole Weaving (@NicoleWeavingTV) January 28, 2024

247Sports lists Maddox as the No. 55 player in the transfer portal and there are currently no Crystal Balls placed for his services. His first visit from his top list was TCU on Monday.