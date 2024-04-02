Michigan touches base with Notre Dame transfer forward Carey Booth

Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines are in desperate need of young talent. They’re looking to add that in 6-foot-10 sophomore Carey Booth, whom they contacted since he entered the portal:

Notre Dame transfer forward Carey Booth tells me that the following schools have reached out to him:



Alabama

South Carolina

Michigan

Texas

Illinois

Colorado State

Florida

Stanford

Virginia Tech

Texas Tech

Ohio State

Wisconsin

Dayton

Boston College



Booth is the son of former Penn State Nittany Lions great Calvin Booth, the current GM of the Denver Nuggets. The former four-star recruit had originally committed to Happy Valley before flipping to Notre Dame. Michigan also offered Booth out of high school, so he should be familiar with the program and facilities despite a new coaching staff.

As a true freshman, Booth showed raw potential by averaging 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while starting 19 games. But at 6-foot-10, he is only 203 pounds and he disappointed with his shooting ability compared to what he accomplished in high school. In his first collegiate season, he hit only 29.7 percent of his shots from deep and just 39.1 percent from the field.

If May can get him to commit and tap into some of that potential, while continuing to develop him, Michigan could have a multi-year stretch big on its hands. But it won’t be easy, as many good schools are on his tail like Alabama, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Ohio State and Wisconsin.