Report: Dusty May expected to hire former Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr.

According to a report by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May is set to hire former Oklahoma State head man Mike Boynton Jr. as an assistant coach. Norlander said Boynton has other options, but May wants him in Ann Arbor.

Coaching scuttle: Former Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. is soon expected to join Dusty May's staff at Michigan as an assistant, sources tell @CBSSports. Boynton has other options at the high-major level, but May has put a high priority on Boynton in Year 1 in Ann Arbor. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 3, 2024

On March 14, the Oklahoma State athletic department announced Boynton would not return for another season in Stillwater. He coached the Cowboys for seven seasons, and in 2023, his team finished 12-20. Boynton ended his tenure with an overall record of 119-109.

In 2021, the Cowboys finished the season ranked No. 11 after reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He also finished as a finalist for the 2021 Skip Prosser Man of the Year, given to a head coach who exhibits strong moral character.

Boynton coached and recruited first overall NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham, a consensus First Team All-American, National Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year, and the winner of the Naismith Trophy, given to the best high school player. Boynton also signed three five-star prospects and 12 four-star recruits during his time at Oklahoma State.

Before this year’s results, Boynton’s teams led the Big 12 in blocked shots. They also finished among the top-20 in KenPom’s defensive efficiency rankings for three seasons.

Despite the disappointing season this year, Michigan fans can be encouraged that Boynton has experience recruiting some of the top players in the country. Oklahoma State called him one of college basketball’s “good guys,” something Michigan fans will likely find encouraging.

Should this hire come to fruition, this would be May’s first move as head coach of the Wolverines, with a ton more to go this offseason.