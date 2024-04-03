Mock Draft Roundup: Updating the draft stock of Michigan’s top prospects

Throughout the offseason, there has been plenty of buzz surrounding Michigan football, particularly the large crop of draft prospects. Plenty of attention has also been on quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who seems poised to become the first Michigan quarterback drafted in the first round since Jim Harbaugh in 1987.

While it’s also looking increasingly likely McCarthy will be the only Wolverine selected in the first round, Michigan still has plenty of prospects who have climbed draft boards in recent months. Guys like Roman Wilson, Kris Jenkins and Mike Sainristil have had impressive pre-draft processes and bring plenty of tools to the table, making them intriguing candidates to be picked on day two.

With just over three weeks to go until the 2024 NFL Draft commences in Detroit, let’s have a look at some of the latest mock drafts and see where Michigan’s stars could be heading.

Mel Kiper - ESPN

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - No. 11 Overall to the Minnesota Vikings

At this point, it would be a bit of a surprise if McCarthy ended up on any other team than the Vikings. This pairing has been talked about plenty, and for good reason, as the Vikings have a pressing need to draft a quarterback with Kirk Cousins leaving for Atlanta. As a caveat, Kiper didn’t include trades in his draft, which is likely why McCarthy was still on the board at 11th overall.

Marcus Mosher - 33rd Team

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - No. 5 Overall to the Denver Broncos

The Broncos have been another popular landing spot for McCarthy, and it makes even more sense with Russell Wilson no longer in Denver. In this scenario, the Broncos trade up seven spots to get him. The pairing of Sean Payton and McCarthy has the potential to be special, as Payton has long been one of the best offensive minds in the game.

Defensive back Mike Sainristil - No. 29 Overall to the Detroit Lions

Even after acquiring Carlton Davis, the Lions still need to bolster their secondary. Enter Sainristil, who could step in and immediately start at the nickel spot. Sainristil hasn’t been mocked this high in the draft process mostly due to his age and him still being relatively green to the defensive side of the ball, but the potential is there for him to make an impact on a winning team.

Matt Miller - ESPN 7-Round Mock Draft

No. 4 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Denver Broncos

In this scenario, the Broncos trade up eight spots to grab McCarthy, jumping other quarterback-needy teams like the Vikings and Giants.

No. 45 Overall - Wide receiver Roman Wilson to the New Orleans Saints

Wilson’s impressive Senior Bowl week has him in position to go in the second round. The Saints need another wideout to pair with Chris Olave, and Wilson would be an excellent complement.

No. 62 Overall - Defensive back Mike Sainristil to the Baltimore Ravens

From playing for one Harbaugh to another, Sainristil could become an immediate contributor to Baltimore’s defense. Add in the fact he has two years of experience in a Ravens-like system, and this fit makes even more sense.

No. 63 Overall - Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins to the San Francisco 49ers

Miller notes Jenkins could be a target for San Francisco after releasing Arik Armstead. Jenkins is an outstanding athlete and one of the best run-stuffers in the draft.

No. 79 Overall - Linebacker Junior Colson to the Atlanta Falcons

According to Miller, Colson could slide down draft boards since he didn’t participate in athletic testing at the combine. Still, he could help bolster the Atlanta front seven and contribute right away.

No. 94 Overall - Guard Zak Zinter to the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco could improve its offensive line play by adding Zinter late in the third round. Zinter could be a steal at this point, as his injury has him hovering around the end of the second day and start of the third day.

Day Three Picks in Miller’s Draft

No. 105 Overall - Running back Blake Corum, Los Angeles Chargers

No. 182 Overall - Edge Braiden McGregor, Tennessee Titans

No. 186 Overall - Center Drake Nugent, Arizona Cardinals

No. 191 Overall - Guard Trevor Keegan, Indianapolis Colts

No. 192 Overall - Linebacker Mike Barrett, Seattle Seahawks

No. 196 Overall - Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, Los Angeles Rams

No. 199 Overall - Edge Jaylen Harrell, New Orleans Saints

No. 203 Overall - Tackle Trente Jones, Denver Broncos

No. 227 Overall - Tackle LaDarius Henderson, Tennessee Titans

No. 235 Overall - Tight end A.J. Barner, Seattle Seahawks