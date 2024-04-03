Josaiah Stewart, who transferred to Michigan from Coastal Carolina and helped the Wolverines secure a national championship, is planning to return to Michigan football in an increased role following the departures of Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor to the NFL Draft.

Having Stewart back for another year is huge for the Wolverines. Despite sharing the starting workload in 2023, the Coastal Carolina transfer ended up leading his position group in tackles (38) while also registering the second-most sacks on the team with 5.5.

At 349 total snaps, Stewart was also the recipient of the least amount of snaps of any of Michigan’s four starting edge defenders in 2023. With Harrell and McGregor gone, and Stewart now wearing the famous No. 0 jersey, the senior hopes to make that leap and become a full-time starter.

“I know this is my senior year, my last year, this is for all the marbles,” Stewart said. “I just gotta go hard.”

What’s perhaps most encouraging for Stewart is the PFF data. According to the aggregate, Stewart graded out second highest among Michigan’s returning defensive roster with an 84.6 overall (second to only Mason Graham).

With so much success during limited action in 2023, there will be a ton of pressure on the New York native to replicate that success in an increased role this season. When asked what he’s been doing differently than last year Stewart talked about feeling more comfortable having another year in the Wolverines’ system.

“For sure, just being a lot more comfortable here,” Stewart said. “You know, I have a full year under my belt. I’ve gained trust from these guys here in the building. I’ve learned a lot here so I’m just using that to my advantage and carrying it over into next year.”

Stewart, who appeared in all 15 games last season, came away from his first full year with Wolverines with a lot of hardware. The edge-rusher was even involved in a handful of season-altering moments, such as the 4th-and-goal game-winning stop in overtime against Alabama. Stewart maintains that he or the Wolverines “aren’t satisfied” after such an incredible season but knows they’ll have a big target on their back in 2024.

“We all know coming into this season that we have a huge target on our back,” Stewart said. “Everybody’s gonna want to beat us on our schedule. We have a tough schedule so you know everyone is going to come after us hard, and give us their best shot and we know that that’s coming so we just gotta keep doing what we’re doing — but even more, even harder.”

Stewart and Derrick Moore project to anchor another strong defensive front with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant on the interior. Team 145 will look significantly different, but the defense shouldn’t have a huge drop-off with guys like Stewart back in the fold.