Michigan may have an entirely new offensive line, but it does not lack experience

The college football season may only consist of 12 regular season games and a few playoff games from September through January, but building a team is a 365-day affair.

After coming off a National Championship on Jan. 9, 2024, the Michigan Wolverines have been working tirelessly to build another successful team for next season. While the Wolverines lost many starters on both sides of the ball, the one unit that will look completely different will be the offensive line.

Michigan saw six linemen depart for the NFL Draft, so the Wolverines will throw out a completely new group of players in 2024. It will get the chance to show the world come April 20 for the annual spring game.

While many fans, critics and media believe the Wolverines will not produce as high-caliber of an offensive line and claim Michigan’s guys are “inexperienced,” offensive line coach Grant Newsome believes the complete opposite and is excited to showcase the next men up in his room.

“I think one thing that we have, maybe it’s kind of viewed as an oversight — just because we lost six guys who started a ton of games is that it’s not like the next group is all freshmen or redshirt freshmen,” Newsome said. “There are a lot of guys in that room, Greg Crippen included, who started games here. Jeff Persi started a game two years ago, Gio started games for us here, so there are a lot of guys. Myles (Hinton) started games. Josh (Priebe) has started games elsewhere. So there’s a lot of starts in that room. So there’s a lot of guys who have played football at a high level, and now it’s just gonna be on them, on myself as the coach, on us as a coaching staff to find the best five and continue to develop beyond that, and you’ll find the best chemistry in the room. We haven’t viewed it as, ‘Hey, we’re starting from zero.’ It’s just continue to develop the guys no different than you would any other spring.”

Of all the players returning to Michigan in the trenches, Hinton has a plethora of starting experience and is the front-runner at left tackle. Hinton was a former four-star, the son of a seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman and the younger brother to Chris Hinton Jr., a former U-M defensive tackle (2019-21) who spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

After starting 16 games for Stanford, he transferred to Michigan and made four starts at right tackle and one at left tackle last season before he was replaced by Karsen Barnhart and Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson.

Going into 2024, however, Hinton is determined to step into a leadership role and cement his place in the starting five.

“It’s awesome,” Hinton said. “I feel like I can really pour into them and like help them along their journey. Young tackle, Evan Link, he’s behind me in the meeting room, we watch film. I’ll see a play, (and I talk to him about it). It’s kind of cool to have guys younger than me. I feel that leadership role in the O-line room.”

Newsome believes he has sky-high potential, saying in part: “I think anytime you have a guy who looks like that and moves like that and has the ability that he does, we say God hasn’t made too many people look like that and have that ability. So I think for him, it’s kind of putting it all together and you guys saw flashes of it last year ... but I think he’s got all the ability in the world and I think he’s a guy who, potential-wise, has all the ability to be the next great first-round tackle out of the University of Michigan.”

Sticking with the left side, Giovanni El-Hadi has been with the Wolverines for three full seasons, sitting behind guys like Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan. El-Hadi saw a lot of game action last season as well, appearing in all 15 games and playing guard in 10 games.

While he is capable of playing both right and left guard, Newsome emphasized versatility, and the senior has become another vocal leader in the group.

“Yeah, obviously (El-Hadi) started games here both left guard and right guard so he’ll be in the mix to compete at those spots,” Newsome said. “It’s been exciting to see how he has handled his business this spring and kind of taking that next step in terms of, not necessarily maturity, but a leadership role. Being at a time where you’re an older guy, but you’re behind six NFL offensive linemen to now where, even though like we said we still have some experience in the room, now suddenly you’re one of the elder statesmen, so it’s awesome to see him use his voice even more and become a leader amongst the offensive line.”

While Michigan didn’t make many moves in the portal, it did pick up another veteran with plenty of starting experience in graduate transfer Josh Priebe from Northwestern. Priebe was the everyday starter at left guard at Northwestern, so he’s presumably taking on the same role for the Wolverines. However, similar to El-Hadi, Newsome wants to give himself as many options as possible to put “the best starting five” on the field this fall.

“I think obviously anytime you get a guy in who has starting experience at a position, there’s a possibility of keeping them there. But we want to make sure to we cross train with different areas and make sure that regardless what the starting offensive line looks like, he’s in a position where he could potentially help us in multiple spots,” Newsome said. “I think it’s always a balance of letting guys compete at one spot, but you’re also trying to find the best five and move guys around so that, if stuff does happen throughout the season, you have the ability to play guys at multiple spots,. But it’s always a balance. Like I said, you’re trying to let those guys compete at one spot and feel like they have a home.”

The center position appears to be Greg Crippen’s, who had been stuck behind transfer portal standouts Olu Oluwatimi and Drake Nugent the past two seasons. Now, it’s his position to lose.

The biggest question mark will be the battle at right tackle. Andrew Gentry, Jeff Persi and Evan Link have all been with the program for at least a season, but freshman Blake Frazier has been talked about being in the mix as well. Each player brings something different, and Newsome will have a lot to mull over.

With so much turnover, chemistry remains in question. Whatever direction Newsome and the entire coaching staff decide to go, however, the offensive line will still have experience and prior success to take with them in the trenches.