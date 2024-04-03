Details of Dusty May’s contract released: Incentives, assistant pool money, more

Dusty May is the newest Michigan men’s basketball coach, and when the news was officially announced by the program, Michigan fans and media learned May would be under contract for the next five seasons at $3.75 million annually.

To learn more about May’s contract with Michigan, Maize n Brew filed a FOIA request with the university. Here are some of the key findings from that request, which was fulfilled Wednesday afternoon.

May will make $3.75 million per year on average. He starts out in Year 1 making $3.55 million, and that climbs to $3.65 million in Year 2, $3.75 million in Year 3, $3.85 million in Year 4 and $3.95 million in Year 5.

May will also receive a $1,513,000 signing bonus “within 30 days of signing the agreement and the successful completion of the required university background check.” It is unclear if May has received that yet or not, but he should within the next few weeks at the very least.

If May is continuously employed by the university through April 1, 2027 — the end of his third contract year — he will receive a Longevity Incentive Payment of $300,000. May would get that amount again if still employed at the end of the fourth contract year in 2028.

If May resigns or accepts another coaching job, he would be required to pay back the following amount as “liquidated damages.” AKA, these are his buyouts if another employer tried to lure him away from Michigan.

$5 million from now through April 30, 2025. $4 million from May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026 $2 million from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027 $1 million from May 1, 2027 to April 30, 2028 $500,000 from May 1, 2028 to April 30, 2029

Incentives

May receives a $50,000 bonus if Michigan finishes the season as the outright Big Ten regular season champions, a $25,000 bonus if Michigan finishes tied for first for a Big Ten title, and a $50,000 bonus if Michigan wins the Big Ten Tournament.

May received the following bonuses (non-cumulative) based on NCAA Tournament success

Got a copy of Dusty May's contract via FOIA request. He gets bonuses for winning the Big Ten tournament and/or the Big Ten regular season title. Here are a table of his NCAA bonuses. pic.twitter.com/9PemowX03X — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) April 3, 2024

May would also receive a $50,000 bonus if he’s voted Big Ten Coach of the Year (media or coaches) and a $50,000 bonus if voted as National Coach of the Year by the Associated Press, Naismith or USA Today.

Assistant pool

May is able to hire three on-court assistants at a combined $1.2 million. That number is not firm, as there is language in the deal indicating May and athletic director Warde Manuel can “work together to increase budget based on needs and potential hires.”

Other benefits