Report: Michigan has interest in Oakland forward Trey Townsend

Oakland University became American’s team for a weekend during the NCAA Tournament, and one of the Golden Grizzlies’ best players is reportedly being coveted by Michigan.

Joe Tipton with On3 reported Wednesday morning that OU forward Trey Townsend has entered the portal. After that news dropped, Tony Garcia with the Detroit Free Press reported that both Michigan and Michigan State would be interested in landing Townsend out of the portal.

In a piece published last week, Garcia, citing a source, reported Townsend would declare for the NBA Draft, but the most likely scenario was going into the transfer portal, which is exactly what has happened.

Townsend was a relative unknown to most until he went off in the Horizon League Tournament final, scoring 38 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to help Oakland clinch its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011. The forward kept balling once the tournament started, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in an upset win over Kentucky in the Round of 64. While Oakland fell to NC State in the Round of 32, Townsend made an impact yet again in that overtime loss, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Over four seasons with Oakland, Townsend averaged 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from three and 73.9 percent from the free throw line.

Townsend is a tenacious rebounder on both ends and utilizes his pivot foot well in the lane to create space and finish around defenders. While he’s undersized at 6-foot-6, he uses his 212-pound frame incredibly well inside, lowering his shoulder and overpowering opposing players. He’s also a good cutter and passer out of the post, has active hands on defense, and finishes through contact incredibly well.

Is Townsend going to be a star at a power conference program? Probably not, but every top program could use a guy with his motor and finishing ability.

While he wasn’t playing great competition, he dominated his conference this past season, winning Horizon League Player of the Year and being named First-team All-Horizon League. Teams won’t soon forget Townsend’s tournament performances, and while sharpshooter Jack Gohlke got a lot of the attention, Townsend showing out on that bright stage will likely land him a roster spot in a power conference next season.

The news of Townsend entering the portal is relatively fresh, so we haven’t seen any reports of Michigan head coach Dusty May getting in contact or a potential visit being set up. But that news could be coming any day now, giving the fluidity of the transfer portal. Make sure to bookmark the page linked here to keep track of all of Michigan’s transfer portal news at Maize n Brew.