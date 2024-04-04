Best NFL Draft fits for Michigan prospects: Offense edition

Once the NFL’s new league year kicked off and free agency began on March 13, many organizations got busy addressing needs on their respective rosters. However, we are now in a quiet period from a roster moves standpoint, as teams put the finishing touches on their draft boards and figure out which prospects are the right fits for them in the NFL Draft.

Earlier this offseason, we took a look at some of these possible pairings. If you missed them, we broke it down by position group (quarterback and running back, wide receiver and tight end, and offensive line) to see where Michigan’s long list of draft hopefuls could end up at the next level.

Here’s a look at what we think could make sense now after the bulk of NFL free agency has concluded.

QB J.J. McCarthy - First Round

Best fit: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have been the most popular landing spot for McCarthy for much of the offseason. Kirk Cousins is no longer in Minnesota, meaning there’s a need at the position, and the team could be in a good spot to grab him, now having two first-round picks to potentially trade up into the top five.

In this situation, McCarthy could be set up for instant success with a trio of great pass catchers in Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison. Not to mention, an offensive minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell to help McCarthy out as well.

Sleeper: Denver Broncos

RB Blake Corum - Third/Fourth Round

Best fit: Los Angeles Chargers

At this point in the draft process, it seems like the run on running backs like Corum will come in the third and fourth rounds. The Chargers have three picks in these two rounds and have a need at the position with the departure of Austin Ekeler.

Jim Harbaugh’s new squad did sign Gus Edwards this offseason, but the 28-year old has been no stranger to the injury report throughout his career, meaning that the Chargers could still use a reliable complement.

Sleeper: Green Bay Packers

WR Roman Wilson - Second/Third Round

Best fit: Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Boyd is on the free agent market and Tee Higgins’s status is in limbo following a trade request, so the Bengals could draft a receiver on Day Two. Wilson has had an exceptional pre-draft process and could be an excellent fit alongside Ja’Marr Chase, being able to win at all three levels of the field and creating yards after the catch.

The Bengals rise as one of the better teams in the league has been predicated on Joe Burrow’s arm and strong receiver play. If Cincinnati wants to keep competing with the league’s best, it’d be wise to add a pass catcher within the first three rounds.

Sleeper: Los Angeles Chargers

IOL Zak Zinter - Third/Fourth Round

Best fit: Baltimore Ravens

Zak Zinter has the chance to go from playing for one Harbaugh brother to another. Baltimore’s offensive line depth is pretty thin, particularly on the interior, meaning that the Ravens could be looking to address the position in the draft.

Zinter was one of the best guards in America last year, and would be much higher on draft boards if it weren’t for his injury against Ohio State. Still, Zinter has a chance to go late on Day Two, and could get immediate playing time if he’s healthy.

Sleeper: Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Cornelius Johnson - Fifth/Sixth Round

Best Fit: Philadelphia Eagles

Johnson put on a great performance at the NFL Combine, but his stock is likely stuck in the Day Three area. He could wind up on a team that has some solid talent at receiver already, but needs depth. The Eagles check both of those boxes, as they already have A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, but would do well to add a great athlete like Johnson who is a great blocker and is a good “dart throw” prospect.

Sleeper: Detroit Lions

TE A.J. Barner - Fifth/Sixth/Seventh Round

Best Fit: New Orleans Saints

Like Cornelius Johnson, Barner figures to go to a team needing depth at the tight end position. Juwan Johnson is currently pegged as the starting tight end in New Orleans, but Barner could be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 at the position, depending on your opinion of utility man Taysom Hill. Barner’s blocking alone makes him a fit for nearly any team in the league, though.

Sleeper: Indianapolis Colts

OL Karsen Barnhart, Drake Nugent, Trevor Keegan, LaDarius Henderson, Trente Jones - Day Three

Best Fit: Take your pick

In the NFL, you can never have too much depth along the offensive line. Having been coached by Sherrone Moore and Ben Herbert, all of these guys are certain to have appeal to NFL franchises, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see all of them selected on Day Three of the draft, even to teams without obvious pressing needs at the position.