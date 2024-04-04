Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 RB discusses recent visit, tight bond with Tony Alford

One of the reasons Michigan football has become so dominant over the last few seasons has been the prioritization of smash football, developing offensive linemen and running backs to build one of the strongest run games in college football.

We’ve seen that from Sherrone Moore and his staff on the recruiting trail, with the Wolverines targeting many top running backs and offensive linemen. Here’s more on that in this edition of the Recruiting Roundup.

Top-100 RB expands on recent visit, relationship with Tony Alford

Jordon Davison, the seventh-best running back and the 83rd-best 2025 recruit on the 247Sports composite, took a visit to Michigan last week to check in with new running backs coach Tony Alford. This was his first visit to Ann Arbor since the 2021 win over Ohio State.

Davison told Sam Webb with The Michigan Insider ($) he felt like Michigan prioritized him on the visit.

“Just being around the coaching staff and how they showed a whole lot of hospitality to me,” he said. “They showed a lot of love, how badly they really want me, and how high I am on their board. It was very consistent throughout the whole coaching staff.”

Alford informed Davison he was leaving Ohio State before the news became official. The bond they have may be enough is strong and very well could sway him towards Ann Arbor.

“He’s one of the best relationships that I have with a coach,” Davison said. “He’s very consistent, and he loves me. He’s been treating me like family ever since I’ve met him.”

Davison said he was close to “narrowing everything down,” but wouldn’t expand on his timeline. Running backs like Hasan Haskins, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have thrived in Michigan’s offense, and Davison hinted he feels he can have similar success with the Wolverines.

“I feel like I can fit into any offense, catching the ball and running the ball,” Davison said. “I just like Michigan because they do a lot of things that my school does. I fit into the scheme well and they will get the ball to the backs out of the backfield too.”

Top-250 OL speaks on Grant Newsome’s passion after visit

Michael Carroll was among the top target offensive line recruits Michigan hosted last weekend. The 2025 four-star recruit told Zach Libby with The Wolverine ($) he got the chance to hang out with other top recruits and meet Moore and new offensive line coach Grant Newsome.

“It was really good,” Carroll said. “I was a little tired from being in the car, but it was a great time. I really enjoyed hanging out with some other elite talent. I learned about their NIL and how much their players make. I got to see how coach Newsome trains firsthand and the way coach Moore is as a head coach. They took us out to bowling, which was pretty fun.”

This was not his first time visiting Michigan, as Carroll made a surprise visit to Ann Arbor in October after witnessing the Wolverines destroy Michigan State in East Lansing. This was Carroll’s final visit of the weekend after stopping at Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. During this visit, he got the chance to spend a lot of time with Newsome and see his love for coaching firsthand.

“He cares a lot,” Carroll said. “He’s very passionate. You can tell he really cares about their development. He wants to create the best offensive line he possibly can. Especially being new, I thought he did a great job… We watched a lot of film. Learning about the little nuisances was great. Even after practice, he talked to me about techniques 1-on-1, and I learned so much.”

Newsome compared Carroll to All-American guard Zak Zinter on the visit, which Carroll loved. Michigan appears to be climbing in this recruitment following the visit.

“I think (Michigan is) up there with Alabama, Georgia and a couple of others right now,” Carroll said.

On the 247Sports composite, Carroll is rated 243rd in his class, 15th among interior offensive linemen and eighth among recruits from Pennsylvania.

Michigan hosts in-state 2026 OL this past weekend

Carroll wasn’t the only offensive lineman Michigan hosted this weekend. Among the recruits in Ann Arbor was Portage Northern’s Gregory Patrick.

The 2026 lineman is not yet ranked on the 247Sports composite, but he’s rated as a top-100 four-star recruit by On3. He’s also linked to other in-state schools in Michigan State and Western Michigan, along with Notre Dame.

Patrick got the chance to watch practice, and was very complimentary of Moore when speaking with The Wolverine’s Libby ($).

“I really like coach Moore a lot,” Patrick said. “I think he’s going to do really well for his first year there. I like him a lot. I think he’s a really good coach when he’s coaching the offensive line. I think he’s going to serve the program super well as a head coach. I think they’re going to go on a little bit of a roll here for the next few years under him.”

It’s still early in the process for the 2026 recruit, who has visited Michigan multiple times, but the Wolverines are near the top of Patrick’s list for a number of reasons.

“I’d say (Michigan is) pretty high on my interest, being an in-state school, their dominance over the years, and especially up front,” Patrick said. “I’d say it’s not going to stop because of coach Moore (becoming head coach). Coach Newsome will continue to make it even better. So I’d say they’re pretty solid in my recruitment right now.”