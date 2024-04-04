As first reported by 247Sports on Wednesday and followed up with more reports on Thursday, the Michigan Wolverines are set to hire Georgia assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen as a member of Dusty May’s first staff in Ann Arbor.

Miskdeen and May have coaching history, as the two coached together at Florida Atlantic for three seasons before Miskdeen took an assistant coaching job at Florida for one season. He was with the Georgia Bulldogs the last two years in an assistant coaching role.

All in all, Miskdeen has been involved in basketball for 15 years, with stints at Hampton University, Mt. Olive College, Wingate University, Kent State University, FAU, Florida, Georgia, and now Michigan.

“Akeem demonstrates all of the values that you look for in someone you want to work with,” Georgia head coach Mike White said. “He’s a great human being, relentless worker, good coach and recruiter, but most of all, a tremendous mentor to young men.”

As White said, Miskdeen is a good recruiter. That’s especially important in this recruiting class — when he was at Georgia, he was the lead recruiter for former Michigan commit, four-star forward Khani Rooths. After Juwan Howard was fired, Rooths decommitted to further evaluate his options, and Georgia was among his top options before he initially chose Michigan. Now that Miskdeen is set to be hired in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines may have a really solid shot of getting a recommitment from him at the end of the day.

This is the second reported hire that May has made for his first staff at Michigan, as he also is set to hire former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. Neither of these hires have been made official by the university yet.