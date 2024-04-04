The recruiting impact of former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton joining Dusty May’s staff

Dusty May has reportedly made his first hire, adding former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton to his first Michigan coaching staff.

When the news dropped Tuesday evening, I instantly thought of a clip from a Boynton press conference that went semi-viral earlier this season.

It’s not hard to see why Dusty May would want Mike Boynton at Michigan pic.twitter.com/wYWLKvkRXm — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 3, 2024

“Recruiting has never been a challenge, until recruiting became not recruiting anymore,” Boynton said at the beginning of the clip before expanding on the relationship he developed with Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class who is now a star with the Detroit Pistons.

Boynton implies in this clip Cunningham chose to go Oklahoma State over traditional blue bloods because Boynton was there more than any other coach throughout Cunningham’s high school career.

“It took four years of making sure I was there more than (Kansas head coach) Bill Self and making sure I was there more than (former UNC head coach) Roy Williams and making sure I was there more than all these coaches who had national championships and Final Fours and NBA guys. I had never coached a guy in the NBA, as a head coach, I had never coached in the NCAA Tournament” Boynton said. “But over time, the relationship mattered enough that he believed that I was going to do the right thing by him.”

It’s important to note Boynton does end the quote by saying “I can’t work that hard anymore,” implying NIL makes it tougher to get commitments from top guys.

However, the fact he was willing to put in the effort to land a truly elite player in Cunningham speaks volumes about his recruiting prowess. He was the first college coach to show up and support him, and that clearly impacted Cunningham’s decision.

According to 247Sports, despite the school having minimal recent postseason success, Oklahoma State’s recruiting class ranked 13th in the country, including the No. 1 recruit in Cunningham. Boynton was able to land two five-star transfers in 2021 in center Moussa Cisse and guard Bryce Thompson. His 2023 class ranked 14th in the country, headlined by four-star power forward Eric Dailey Jr., who averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds this past season and had Michigan in his top list a few years ago.

Boynton was a solid defensive coach at Oklahoma State, and he’ll likely lead that side of the floor at Michigan. According to KenPom, Oklahoma State’s defenses ranked in the top-20 in adjusted defensive efficiency in three of his last five seasons, including finishing as high as fourth in the country in 2021-22.

While he only had one tournament win in his seven-year tenure that ended with a 12-20 record in a tough Big 12, Boynton is a pretty good defensive coach. His recruiting abilities definitely played a factor in May hiring him, with May speaking at his introductory presser about embracing NIL and the ever-changing world of recruiting.

With the reputation May has developed and the resources available at Michigan, they should be able to land top recruits as long as NIL drawbacks and admissions issues don’t get in the way. Boynton’s recruiting abilities clearly raise the ceiling of the level of prospect Michigan has a chance to land, with his pursuit of Cunningham showing his perseverance and commitment to bonding with top talent.

Not only can Boynton improve a Michigan defense in need of a complete revamp, he can be used to help draw elite talent to a school that still has several scholarships to fill.