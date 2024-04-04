Will Tschetter officially returning to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have secured a key piece to last year’s team as head coach Dusty May has convinced redshirt junior Will Tschetter to come back to Ann Arbor. Tschetter announced the news in a story posted on his Instagram.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder was one of the few bright spots to Michigan’s team last season, playing in 31 games with six starts and averaging 6.8 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game. He also racked up 20 assists, six steals and three blocks. Tschetter shot a team- and career-best 51.9 percent (28-for-54) from beyond the arc and 58.2 percent from the field.

Tschetter was redshirted his freshman season, sitting behind Caleb Houston, Terrance Williams II and Hunter Dickinson. His second year with the program saw some promise and growth, as Tschetter started in eight games and averaged 10.7 minutes per game and 2.3 points. The biggest inconsistency in Tschetter’s game in 2022 was three-point shooting; he only converted 25 percent of them for the season (5-for-20). He made an effort to work tirelessly on that in the offseason.

“I mean, I feel like every one of our guys is getting extra shots working on their game,” Tschetter said after a loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. “And obviously, my redshirt year, it’s never been a question of if I was working, but my confidence is a little bit up. If you look at my high school numbers, I’ve always been able to shoot threes.”

A month into the season, Tschetter ranked second in the nation in field-goal percentage, at 72 percent. From three-point distance, he knocked down 13-of-20 shots, good for an almost unheard of 65 percent.

Tschetter is versatile offense, developing down-low post moves and a highly efficient three-point shot. He’s an energetic player with a constant motor and is also known to bring a huge presence to the locker room — it’s been said in the past he is a natural leader.

As the only returning Michigan player so far for new head coach Dusty May, Tschetter can grow into even more of a vocal leader off the court. In addition, Tschetter has always looked to outwork everyone around him, and it will be no different with a new coaching staff.

“My mom and dad growing up, my grandpa, it was always if things aren’t going your way, work a little bit harder,” Tschetter said in December. “So I think that’s kind of where it stems from. Always have had to work in order to get where I’m at. So it’s just every night, empty the tank is my mentality. Give it all you got. That way when you walk off the floor, you have no regrets.”

With Tschetter now back in the fold officially, it will be interesting to see what happens with May’s remaining scholarship players from last season. Terrance Williams III, Jace Howard and Nimari Burnett all have eligibility for next year but have yet to announce anything. When those announcements happen, we will bring you the latest.

In the meantime, stick with Maize n Brew for the latest updates this offseason and keep checking in with our transfer portal tracker.