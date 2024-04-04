Can Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards become Thunder and Lightning 2.0?

Michigan may have a new head coach and offensive coordinator, but their offensive philosophy won’t change.

Michigan’s offense will still aim to be physical and establish an effective rushing attack.

Two running backs leading the charge will be Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. In 2021 Michigan had Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, the duo was nicknamed “Thunder and Lightning”. Mullings thinks he and Edwards could be Thunder and Lightning 2.0.

“Dono and myself, our games complement each other,” Mullings said on Thursday. “Dono can take that thing 90 yards like that. I feel like I can definitely bring some thunder to that lightning. It’ll be great to play off of each other, so I’m excited.”

Mullings, who converted to running back after starting his Michigan career as a linebacker, said that Haskins was his role model when he made the transition to offense. Mullings, entering his fifth season with the program, has 253 career yards rushing with four rushing scores. Mullings has averaged an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. Although Mullings is perceived as a short-yardage power back, he’s ready to display he is a multi-faceted option out of the backfield.

“There’s definitely more to my game that I wanna show,” Mullings said. “I really view myself as somebody who’s able to do it all. I honestly think you could ask me to do anything on a football field and I’d be able to do it. That’s how I view myself.”

Mullings was also asked about how Edwards’ spring is trending, he feels Edwards is on the ascent as well and is laser-focused on his craft.

“For Dono, I feel like this spring for these first few practices I’ve seen him so locked in on every small part of the game,” Mullings said. “Focused on all the little details. Because it’s easy sometimes once you’re a great player to forget about small minor things, but this whole spring, I’ve just seen him attacking all the little details and all the little things to make sure everything’s polished up.”

Michigan’s going to have a new starting quarterback in 2024. Having a stout offensive line and productive backfield will help whoever is named QB1 succeed. The production of Mullings and Edwards could directly correlate to how many games Michigan win and lose this fall.