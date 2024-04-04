Freshman QB Jadyn Davis inks first NIL deal

Michigan freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis has inked his first publicly announced NIL deal since being a part of the program. The deal is with Brighton Ford and was announced on social media.

Davis was a four-star recruit out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was the ninth-rated quarterback in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. Davis was also high school teammates with fellow freshman, wide receiver Channing Goodwin.

While the Wolverines may not be at the very top when it comes to NIL, they have certainly shown a propensity to prop up their players once they get on campus. A quick NIL deal for an early enrollee is just the latest example of that.

Davis enrolled early at Michigan and was able to take part in bowl practices for both the Rose Bowl and the National Championship. With J.J. McCarthy departing for the NFL, Davis is in the mix to potentially start at quarterback this fall. He’s in a position battle with Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, Jayden Denegal and Davis Warren.

At 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, Davis is a bit on the smaller end when it comes to your prototypical Big Ten quarterback. However, recruiting analysts have praised his poise and awareness in the pocket throughout the recruiting process.

While this is Davis’ first NIL deal, it certainly won’t be his last. Look for more NIL deals from Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class in the weeks and months ahead.