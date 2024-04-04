Michigan forward Terrance Williams II declares for NBA Draft, enters portal while maintaining college eligibility

After four seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, forward Terrance Williams II is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. According to a team spokesperson, he has also entered the transfer portal.

“To all my coaches and teammates that have been in the trenches with me, thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself,” Williams said in part in the post, after thanking God and former Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. “To Michigan, thank you for it all. The love, the hate, the highs, the lows...the blessings, the lessons. Through everything I have experienced, it has helped me become the man I am today. I have formed lifelong friendships and am blessed for each one.”

Despite the team struggles in 2023-24, Williams is coming off his best season at Michigan. He started all 31 games and averaged career-bests in points (12.4) and assists per game (1.5), while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, a career-best 39.7 percent from three and 76.1 percent from the free throw line. He tweaked his shooting form before this past season for the better, making a higher percentage of his three-point attempts than any other starter.

As he referenced in his social media post, Williams’ Michigan tenure has been a bit of a roller coaster ride. After playing sparingly his freshman season, Williams was a solid piece for the Wolverines off the bench as a sophomore, providing shooting and solid defense as a key role player on a team that made the Sweet Sixteen. While Williams started in 26 of Michigan’s 31 games his junior season, he didn’t play well in those games, oftentimes struggling with confidence and losing minutes at the 4 to both Will Tschetter and Tarris Reed Jr.

While those struggles are a part of his tenure that can’t be ignored, it also can’t be forgotten Williams was one of Michigan’s best players last season, showing massive individual improvements despite the lack of team success. If this is the last we’ve seen of the former captain, he ended his college career on a high note from an individual perspective.

Williams can still come back to college after testing the NBA waters. Plenty of guys declare simply to get an evaluation from pro scouts and learn what they can improve upon, and that could be the case here. But with him entering the portal as well, the chances of Williams returning to Michigan are slim.

If he does stay in the draft, we at Maize n Brew wish Williams the best of luck throughout his pro career. If he returns to college, we wish him the best of luck at his new school.