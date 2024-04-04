Michigan guard Lauren Hansen declares for WNBA Draft

After one season with the Michigan Wolverines, grad student guard Lauren Hansen has declared for the WNBA Draft, as her name appears on a WNBA.com list of players forgoing their remaining eligibility to enter the draft.

In her lone season with the Wolverines, Hansen started all 34 games and was the team’s second-leading scorer. The Long Island native averaged 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three and 85.5 percent from the free throw line. After a solid season, Hansen was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and the media.

Hansen played some of her best basketball when Michigan needed her most, scoring double-digit points in 11 of Michigan’s final 13 games. One of Hansen’s most memorable games with the Wolverines came a few weeks ago, when her 16-point performance was part of a comeback win over Indiana that helped Michigan secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. A few clutch threes from Hansen late in that game helped seal the win.

If Hansen were to get drafted, Michigan would have a player drafted into the WNBA in three consecutive seasons. Standout center Naz Hillmon was picked 15th by the Atlanta Dream in 2022, and steady scorer Leigha Brown was, coincidentally, drafted 15th by the Atlanta Dream in 2023.

Hansen is among the key contributors, along with post player Cameron Williams and sharpshooter Elissa Brett, that head coach Kim Barnes Arico will be without next season. Speaking with Maize n Brew recently, Barnes Arico is excited for the upcoming season, thanks to a solid group of returning players — including leading scorer Laila Phelia — and the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

We at Maize n Brew wish Hansen the best of luck pursuing her professional goals.