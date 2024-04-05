Best NFL Draft fits for Michigan prospects: Defense edition

With the 2024 NFL Draft coming up in three weeks and free agency in the rearview mirror, the draft needs for teams are becoming clearer and clearer. At this point in the offseason, teams are finalizing their draft boards to determine which prospects will make the best fits in their organizations.

Earlier this offseason we took a look at some of the draft fits for Michigan’s defensive backs and linebackers, but with the needs of teams changing a little bit since then, here’s an updated look at where some of Michigan’s defensive draft prospects could fit at the next level.

IDL Kris Jenkins - Second/Third Round

Best fit: Los Angeles Rams

With Aaron Donald recently announcing his retirement, the Rams now have a sizable need (literally) in the middle of their defensive line. While a rookie Kris Jenkins might be a step down from the future hall of famer, Jenkins has the potential to be one of the best run stuffers in the draft class.

His athleticism and production over the last two seasons have Jenkins in position to be selected on Day Two of the draft, and the Rams would do well to add him to the middle of their defensive front.

Sleeper: Los Angeles Chargers

LB Junior Colson - Second/Third Round

Best fit: Green Bay Packers

With the release of De’Vondre Campbell, the Packers are in need of an off-ball linebacker to put next to Quay Walker. Enter Junior Colson, who has been a big contributor for the Wolverines ever since his senior season.

Despite not participating in testing at the Combine, Colson brings plenty of athleticism to the table and has had success against both the run and the pass. In a relatively weak linebacker class, Colson has a chance to be one of the best at the next level.

Sleeper: Cleveland Browns

CB Mike Sainristil - Second/Third Round

Best fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

While Sainristil is a bit undersized and likely locked into a role as a nickel corner at the next level, he still brings some intriguing traits to the table. One of those attributes is the motor he plays with, which would certainly be on the checklist for head coach Mike Tomlin.

Even after drafting Joey Porter Jr. last year, the Steelers are still a bit thin in their secondary, particularly in the slot, where Sainristil could make an immediate impact. He can make a difference in both the run and the pass games and could find his way onto the field as a starter in short order.

Sleeper: Detroit Lions

LB Mike Barrett - Fourth/Fifth/Sixth Round

Best fit: Seattle Seahawks

It’s been a relatively quiet pre-draft process for linebacker Mike Barrett, but he’s a bit of a sleeper prospect that could make an impact at the next level. He’s been productive for the Wolverines, getting better each year over the last three years as a starter and could still have his best football ahead of him.

The Seahawks signed Jerome Baker this offseason, but the depth chart behind him is rather thin. This could open the door for Barrett, who should be on an NFL roster at the very least due to his potential on special teams

Sleeper: Philadelphia Eagles

Edge Braiden McGregor - Fourth/Fifth/Sixth Round

Best fit: New York Jets

This could be a hot take, but Braiden McGregor might be the most interesting Michigan draft prospect. He hasn’t produced much on the stat sheet in his time in college, but he brings size and athleticism to the table, making him a possible fit as a 4-3 defensive end at the next level.

Given the right coaching and opportunity, McGregor has the chance to be a real contributor. The Jets could be a good fit for him. Despite having some good edge rushers already like John Franklin-Myers and Haason Reddick, the team could use some depth, making this a good spot for McGregor to develop.

Sleeper: Buffalo Bills

Edge Jaylen Harrell - Fifth/Sixth/Seventh Round

Best fit: Philadelphia Eagles

Like McGregor, Jaylen Harrell is one of the more intriguing prospects from Michigan in the draft. Despite not having the tools or size that other edge rushers in the draft might have, he was a productive player on the best defense in college football.

Philadelphia could be a good fit. The Eagles tend to load up on edge rushers in the draft, and after dealing away Haason Reddick, might be in the market for another one. Even if he sits behind guys like Nolan Smith and Bryce Huff, Harrell is a good fit in Philadelphia’s 3-4 scheme off the edge.

Sleeper: Baltimore Ravens

CB Josh Wallace - Sixth/Seventh Round

Best fit: Take your pick

Teams are constantly looking to add depth to their secondaries, and this late in the draft they’d be looking for “dart throw” prospects. Wallace could be a fit for any team in this range. He had an admirable performance for Michigan in 2023, especially against its toughest opponents in Alabama and Washington, which could be enough to make him worthy of a selection.