Sherrone Moore should be one of the top head coaches in the Big Ten, despite entering Year 1

On3 released its subjective Big Ten coaches’ rankings last week. You can see the full list here, but here’s the top 10:

Ryan Day, Ohio State Lincoln Riley, USC Dan Lanning, Oregon James Franklin, Penn State Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Matt Rhule, Nebraska Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Sherrone Moore, Michigan Jedd Fisch, Washington

If your first thought is “That makes sense,” this might not be the article for you.

The thing about arguing with a subjective list is you can’t say someone’s wrong. Let’s instead say these rankings seem to undervalue what Sherrone Moore did as an offensive coordinator and position coach at Michigan.

It’s possible Moore’s ranking is because he lacks experience as a head coach. But the article says “hiring assistants, producing NFL Draft picks, wins, working the transfer portal, and recruiting … are weighed much more heavily than what you’ve done in the past.”

Before looking at these “metrics” let’s move him up on the list, saying he’d win games against Matt Rhule, Luke Fickell and Kirk Ferentz if Michigan played their teams in 2024. Moore also jumps Jonathan Smith because he has less to rebuild in Ann Arbor, and not too many people are picking the Spartans to win this October.

Great, so we’ve landed with Moore at No. 5 behind Penn State’s James Franklin, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, USC’s Lincoln Riley and Ohio State’s Ryan Day.

When you look at hiring assistants, producing NFL Draft Picks, and wins, Moore has the head-to-head win over James Franklin on the road in Happy Valley. Moore also coached the players on the offensive line who won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards and is sending a ton of linemen to the NFL this season. Penn State is sending some talented edges to the NFL this year, but Moore is better than Franklin in this category. That puts Franklin below Moore for these rankings.

Lincoln Riley has had several outstanding quarterbacks in his programs, most recently Caleb Williams. However, given the drop-off at USC last season and the changes to the defensive staff, let’s put Moore ahead of Riley. Riley is coming off a five-loss season and is losing Williams to the NFL. Moore will have a lot of talent returning, especially on defense, and he’s bringing in the right coaches so this team lives up to its potential.

Next on this list is Ohio State’s Ryan Day. On3 has him as the top coach with the departure of Jim Harbaugh. While there’s no arguing Day has a pretty impressive record, he may still be coaching for his job this season. He’s lost to Michigan three years in a row, one of those came with Moore as acting head coach for the Wolverines.

In the offseason, Day kept a number of starters on the roster and eventually hired Chip Kelly to take over the offense after losing Bill O’Brien to Boston College. But Day also lost his running backs coach Tony Alford to the Wolverines. Finally, to put the cherry on top, he also lost to Moore in The Game last season. Because of all that, Moore should be higher in these rankings.

Unlike Riley, Lanning followed up a great debut season with the Ducks by putting the team in position to make the College Football Playoff in year two. Oregon couldn’t beat Washington last season in the conference championship, but Lanning put his team in position to win the Pac-12. His repeated success and well-balanced team make it tough to put him behind Moore and the other coaches.

So, here’s another top-10 list of Big Ten coaches.

Dan Lanning, Oregon Sherrone Moore, Michigan Ryan Day, Ohio State Lincoln Riley, USC James Franklin, Penn State Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Matt Rhule, Nebraska Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Jedd Fisch, Washington

Sure, Moore doesn’t have experience running a program, but he did have to step in and coach three of Michigan’s biggest games of the season. He also maintained most of the Wolverine’s roster talent when Harbaugh left. On the recruiting end, Moore has been very good in this category and has hired young assistants this offseason to help. All in all, Moore is deserving of being ranked higher than No. 9 on the list of top coaches in the Big Ten.