The Michigan Wolverines won their third straight game on Tuesday when they knocked off Eastern Michigan 18-6 in seven innings. They flipped the script on the Eagles as they lost 14-4 in seven innings in their first meeting two weeks ago.

The Wolverines wasted no time getting on the board as they scored six runs in the bottom of the first. Mack Timbrook doubled in three runs in the first and would double in two more in the second as the Wolverines started to pour it on.

Timbrook would end the day with three hits to lead the Wolverines and Mitch Voit would add a two-run home run in the fourth to put Michigan up 12-2.

Chase Allen pitched five innings to get the win. Allen scattered nine hits and three runs to move to 3-2 on the season.

The win against the Eagles comes after the Wolverines picked up a huge series win over Maryland last weekend. In the three wins the Wolverines outscored their opponents by a combined 39-11 score. The offense is finally starting to click and they are hoping it will carry over into their weekend series with Iowa.

The Wolvinered head to Iowa City with a 4-2 record in the Big Ten. Iowa is 15-11 on the season and tied for third in the Big Ten standings at 4-2. The Hawkeyes have series wins over Minnesota and Purdue in conference play and have won eight of their last 10 games. All-time, Michigan is 124-60 against Iowa dating back to 1893. In conference play, the Wolverines are 106-50 and 59-26 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes have taken five of the last seven games, including two games last season in the Big Ten Tournament, the second a 5-0 win that eliminated the Wolverines.

The Hawkeyes are led by a group of five players hitting over .300 on the season. Tello Raider is second on the team with a .393 average and is second on the team with 34 RBI. Andy Nelson is hitting .408 on the season but has almost 40 fewer at-bats than Tello

Sam Peterson, Davis Cop, Kyle Huckstorf and Nelson all are tied for the team lead with five home runs. Cop is first in RBi with 36.

On the mound, Cade Obermueller has been the ace as he comes into the weekend with a 3.00 ERA and a 2-1 record. Brody Brecht is the second starter, but he is still searching for his first win. Macrus Morgan is the other pitcher with seven starts, but he comes into the series with an 8.25 ERA.

The Hawkeyes can be a bit wild as their starters have all walked at least 23 batters this season, which comes out to almost one an inning.

Game 1: Friday, April 5, 2 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Game 2: Saturday, April 6, 2 p.m CT., B1G+

Game 3: Sunday, April 7, 12 p.m. CT, B1G+