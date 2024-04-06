Which Michigan players will surprise at the NFL Draft?

By now, everyone is familiar with Jim Harbaugh’s claims that the Michigan Wolverines will make a splash at the NFL Draft later this month, and at this point that boldness is being met with the typical pessimism. Sure, there are plenty of Michigan supporters across the draft community, but there are also plenty of detractors, which makes sense for such a polarizing program.

Obviously the biggest lightning rod is J.J. McCarthy, who has done more than proven himself through his play, his workouts, and his character. Anyone who has followed his career knows he is worthy of a top-10 (and even a top-five) selection, but those from afar – and those who hate Michigan – are anywhere from perplexed to outraged about his recent hype.

The polarization does not end at all with McCarthy. Given the nearly 20 players that are in contention to hear their name called in Detroit, there of course are plenty of other Wolverines who are being slept on as well. Michigan fans may have bias, but it seems the general public is just as biased (or ignorant), just in the other direction.

Which Michigan players do you think will surprise at the NFL Draft?

The two names that immediately come to mind for me are Roman Wilson and Mike Sainristil. Both are unfairly penalized by their size, but more than make up for it everywhere else. While many mock drafts have them lingering around the third round, they should be early Day Two picks at worst. Neither may jump into Thursday night, but both have the ability to have first-round careers.

Additionally, I think basically every key defender has a chance to beat mock drafts by a round or so. Kris Jenkins does not get the hype of Mason Graham or Kenneth Grant, but does nothing but produce. Junior Colson and Michael Barrett have shown they can play in a NFL defense. All of the edges have shared snaps, but are built for the next level.

Conversely, I do wonder if the offensive line goes as highly as expected despite the accolades and praise over the past few seasons. The guards at the top, sure, but everyone else could end up going late. I think Michigan’s less-heralded players are ready to make some waves, but certainly not every prospect is going to exceed projections.

What do you think? Which players are being slept on right now that are bound to land much higher on draft night? Let us know in the comments below!