New Michigan head coach Dusty May is working hard to build up his team for his debut season in Ann Arbor. It’s clear he’s looking for guys that would fit his system, and that’s clear based off the two most recent players he has reached out to in the transfer portal.

Javian McCollum

According to The Portal Report, Michigan is one of the teams to have contacted former Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum.

Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum has received interest from the following programs, he tells TPR:



Kentucky

Georgia Tech

West Virginia

USC

Vanderbilt

VCU

Georgia

Texas A&M

Michigan

Florida pic.twitter.com/cDd84wfL0r — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 5, 2024

McCollum was the leading scorer for the Sooners this past season. He started all 30 games as a junior, averaging just over 13 points, three assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He shot 40.4 percent from the field and hit 31.4 percent of his threes.

It’s easy to see from highlights why he could fit in May’s system.

Oklahoma PG Javian McCollum is entering the Transfer Portal. Javian had a really good season where he averaged 13/3/3 and a Steal a game. Javian is a great shot creator and is extremely shifty. Will be one of the best players in the portal. pic.twitter.com/XfD1duS79c — KJ (@KJ__Hoops) April 2, 2024

One thing that’d be nice to have for the Wolverines is his consistency at the free throw line. He set a school record for free throw percentage at Oklahoma, hitting 94.3 percent of those shots. He also hit 39 consecutive free throws, breaking another program record.

While Michigan has expressed interest, McCollum received a Crystal Ball from 247Sports this week in favor of Georgia Tech. Another thing that could make it difficult for Michigan to bring McCollum to Ann Arbor is his age. He just finished his junior season, and we all know the issues underclassmen have had transferring credits.

Kolby King

Jamie Shaw with On3 reported that Tulane transfer Kolby King has received the most interest from Michigan and schools like Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Wichita State, Oklahoma State and others.

Tulane transfer Kolby King tells @On3sports he is hearing the most from the following schools since putting his name in the Transfer Portal.



Michigan

Virginia Tech

Arizona State

Arkansas/USC

Oklahoma State

Dayton

Butler

George Mason

East Carolina

Wichita State

Rice

Murray State… https://t.co/0EWUqTsjYq pic.twitter.com/BGRlDi0ClV — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 5, 2024

King started his college career at St. John’s, playing in 25 games as a freshman. He saw even more time at Tulane, averaging about 27 minutes per game. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 10.4 points per game for the Green Wave and shot 37.9 percent from behind the arc. That’s an encouraging stat when you consider what May has said he wants to do at Michigan — shoot a high volume of three-pointers.

However, he is just finishing his second year in college, so this may be another future admissions issue if he were to commit to the Wolverines.

Stay up to date on all the news this offseason with our Michigan basketball transfer portal tracker.