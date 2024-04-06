 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan reaches out to Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum, Tulane transfer Kolby King

Dusty May isn’t fooling around when it comes to building his first team at Michigan.

By GraceFoulk
/ new
Northwestern v Florida Atlantic Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New Michigan head coach Dusty May is working hard to build up his team for his debut season in Ann Arbor. It’s clear he’s looking for guys that would fit his system, and that’s clear based off the two most recent players he has reached out to in the transfer portal.

Javian McCollum

According to The Portal Report, Michigan is one of the teams to have contacted former Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum.

McCollum was the leading scorer for the Sooners this past season. He started all 30 games as a junior, averaging just over 13 points, three assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He shot 40.4 percent from the field and hit 31.4 percent of his threes.

It’s easy to see from highlights why he could fit in May’s system.

One thing that’d be nice to have for the Wolverines is his consistency at the free throw line. He set a school record for free throw percentage at Oklahoma, hitting 94.3 percent of those shots. He also hit 39 consecutive free throws, breaking another program record.

While Michigan has expressed interest, McCollum received a Crystal Ball from 247Sports this week in favor of Georgia Tech. Another thing that could make it difficult for Michigan to bring McCollum to Ann Arbor is his age. He just finished his junior season, and we all know the issues underclassmen have had transferring credits.

Kolby King

Jamie Shaw with On3 reported that Tulane transfer Kolby King has received the most interest from Michigan and schools like Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Wichita State, Oklahoma State and others.

King started his college career at St. John’s, playing in 25 games as a freshman. He saw even more time at Tulane, averaging about 27 minutes per game. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 10.4 points per game for the Green Wave and shot 37.9 percent from behind the arc. That’s an encouraging stat when you consider what May has said he wants to do at Michigan — shoot a high volume of three-pointers.

However, he is just finishing his second year in college, so this may be another future admissions issue if he were to commit to the Wolverines.

Stay up to date on all the news this offseason with our Michigan basketball transfer portal tracker.

Next Up In Michigan men's basketball

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Maize n Brew Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Wolverines news from Maize n Brew