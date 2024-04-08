Michigan Baseball Recap: The Wolverines win the weekend series against Iowa

After winning its first two series in Big Ten Conference play this year, the Michigan baseball team traveled to face a stout Iowa team. The Hawkeyes had also won their first two series in conference play, and despite hovering around .500, came into the season labeled as one of the Big Ten’s best teams.

As usual, freshman Dylan Vigue got the start on the mound on Friday night for Michigan. Iowa would jump on him early, as Will Mulflur singled up the middle in the second inning to drive in a run. Michigan struck back in the fourth and fifth innings, with Cole Caruso and Dylan Stanton driving in runs on singles, respectively, making the score 2-1.

Iowa evened the score in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Hawkeyes would chase Vigue from the game, giving him a final line of five innings pitched, three hits, three walks and one earned run. The score would hold until the 10th inning, and despite a solid 4.1 innings of solid relief from Kurt Barr, Iowa won, 3-2, on a walk-off single.

Trailing 1-0 in the series, Michigan went back to work for the first of two Saturday games. Iowa once again got on the scoreboard first, putting up runs against Mitch Voit in the first and second innings to go up 2-0. Collin Priest tied the game up at 2-2 in the third inning by clubbing a two-run homer. Later in the frame, Michigan took a 3-2 lead, as Kyle Dernedde drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the fifth inning, Michigan extended its lead with another bases-loaded walk to go up 4-2. Iowa got a run back in the bottom of the inning, as a sacrifice fly made it, 4-3.

Voit impressed on the mound overall, going 6.1 innings, surrendering three earned runs and striking out five batters. Will Rogers would go the final 2.2 innings, earning the save to secure a 4-3 victory.

For Saturday’s second game, Rogers went back to the hill as the opener as Michigan looked to secure the series win. Michigan got the scoring started in the first, as Dylan Stanton smacked an RBI single. The lead wouldn’t last long, as Iowa tied the game in the second inning and the took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

Michigan’s offense would come back to life though in the middle innings. A Voit double in the fifth drove in Kyle Dernedde to make it 3-2. Meanwhile, a Brock Leitgeb triple in the sixth would drive in a pair of runs, and he would come in to score on a wild pitch to put Michigan up, 5-3.

Iowa wasn’t going down without a fight, though. The Hawkeyes would tie the game up with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, and then added another in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead.

Michigan had a big eighth inning in store though. A.J. Garcia and Voit hit back-to-back RBI doubles to put Michigan back up, 7-6. Stephen Hrustich then hit an RBI double of his own to extend the lead to 8-6. Collin Priest and Dylan Stanton drove in some insurance runs as well, giving Michigan a sizable 10-6 lead. The Wolverines held on for the victory, giving them another series win.

With the pair of victories on Saturday, Michigan advanced its record to 14-18 overall and 6-3 in conference play. The Wolverines will look to keep the momentum rolling, as they will play two mid-week home games — against Western Michigan and Wisconsin Milwaukee, respectively — before hosting Minnesota for three games over the weekend.