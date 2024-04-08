On this week’s episode of the Big House Bleachers podcast, the boys take a moment to catch up on the hiring of Dusty May and what his hire means for the Michigan men’s basketball program.

Diving back into football, Matt and Mike also discuss Sherrone Moore’s hire of defensive line coach Lou Esposito. With the staff now filled out, all eyes turn toward the spring game — which is set to be broadcast on FOX for the first time ever.

In the back half of the show, the boys discuss some of the latest buzz thus far during spring ball and give their thoughts on what the intel could mean for Team 145.

