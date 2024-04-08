Blake Corum throws out first pitch at Detroit Tigers game, shows off Big Ten rings

Michigan star running back Blake Corum attended the Detroit Tigers game and threw out the first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Corum showed off his arm and threw a strike to prove he could do more than just run defensive backs over.

“Looking back, I wish I’d brought a little bit more heat,” Corum told Johnny Kane of Bally’s Sports Detroit. “I had a little more. I looked at my arsenal. I was like, ‘Do I want to throw a curve ball or a knuckle?’ I threw my two-seam fastball, and it went right down the pipe.”

Fresh off a national championship with @UMichFootball, @blake_corum threw out today's ceremonial 1st pitch and catches up with @JohnnyKaneBSD!#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/lZLB23iWPr — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 7, 2024

Corum sported a custom-made Tigers jersey with his name on the back, but that wasn’t the only thing he was showing off.

“I figured I’d put them on today. These are just two Big Ten rings,” he said as he showed off his 2021 and 2022 Big Ten Championship rings. “We’ve got four more coming in on the 20th at the spring game. I’m excited to see those.”

One of those rings coming is the highly-anticipated National Championship ring they earned by beating Washington, 34-13. Corum rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the title game.

Corum was asked by play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti who Michigan fans should keep an eye for next year. He called out Donovan Edwards, who also rushed for two big touchdowns in the National Championship.

However, he also made sure to give some love to sophomore running back Benjamin Hal, saying that, “He reminds me a lot of myself with his work ethic and his determination to be great. But overall, I’m really excited about the team.”

Corum talked about preparing for the NFL Draft, which begins April 25 in downtown Detroit. He said he has been living out his childhood dreams by preparing for the draft.

“It’s been nothing but great. It’s definitely been a lot, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” he said.

Corum is ranked as the third-best running back in the draft by numerous publications, typically being behind Jonathon Brooks of Texas and Trey Benson of Florida State. He is projected to be picked somewhere between the second day and the early portion of the third day of the draft.