TJ Guy generating a lot of support for being a spring football breakout candidate

Every spring, we naturally look for young, breakout candidates for the upcoming football season. Usually, it’s someone who has been showing flashes behind the scenes, but never got a real opportunity in games because of the talent ahead of them.

For the Michigan Wolverines, this pattern has seem players like Hassan Haskins, Mazi Smith, David Ojabo, Michael Barrett and many others become household names. This year’s candidate — senior defensive lineman TJ Guy.

Guy joined Michigan as part of the 2021 class. He was a three-star prospect and one of the top players in Massachusetts coming out of high school, winning a state title his junior season with Mansfield High School.

During his freshman season, Guy appeared in just two games before redshirting, tallying his first career sack against Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games, primarily on special teams, but played snaps on defense in six games. He had one solo tackle and assisted on three other tackles.

It was last season where Guy made a big jump. During Michigan’s championship run, Guy appeared in 11 games and made 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss with one sack and one quarterback hurry. He accumulated career-highs in tackles vs. the Indiana Hoosiers (three) and sacks vs. Michigan State (one), showing some big flashes for someone who has sat behind some very talented players throughout his career.

Guy has the opportunity to make another huge step forward this fall. With Braiden McGregor, Jaylen Harrell and Kris Jenkins all departing for the draft, Guy can compete with returners Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore for significant playing time.

Recently, when the media asked former and current Wolverines who their candidate is for the next breakout star, Guy was the unanimous answer.

“Obviously, TJ Guy is my main one,” McGregor said at Michigan’s Pro Day.

“TJ Guy, I mean, he’s been a guy in this program for years now,” Stewart recently said. “Just waiting his turn, just being in a full room throughout his time here. But now, I feel like this year, he will really shine and a lot of people will get to see that.”

Guy is listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, allowing him to be agile in his pass rush moves, but strong enough to bully an offensive lineman backwards. He also has the understanding and mentality that every snap counts and you have to make the most of it.

“I’m really just locking into the details,” Guy said on Monday. “Everything that goes into the game that’s not directly lifting weights and stuff, taking care of my life outside of football, that translates. So getting my routine down and stuff allowed me to just sharpen my tools and be ready to be here right now. Getting stronger, bigger, all those things. Sharpening my toolbox for pass rush and things like that, playing the run better, hitting the sled, all types of things like that.”

A big perk of being a part of a program as long as Guy has is the knowledge and leadership those that have come before him have passed down to the younger players. While he wasn’t playing every snap, Guy was taking all the advice he could get.

“Definitely had a close view to watch,” Guy said. “I’d be honest, I think the games are pretty much easier than practice. But watching guys like Josiah Stewart, Jaylen (Harrell), Braiden (McGregor) and all those guys handle a situation in the game just allowed me to gain more mental reps and experience.

“I’ve learned from many great guys. Freshman year, I came in and watched Hutch and Ojabo. All the seniors, Mike Morris, everybody, I don’t want to leave anybody out, like literally everybody. They showed me what to do and now, it’s just how I can add my touch to it, what I can do when it’s my turn.”

Now going into his senior year, and many young guys entering the defensive line room, Guy has flipped from the advice seeker to the giver.

“I will say from the edges, I have seen a lot of guys who stepped up, guys like TJ Guy, he had one hell of a spring ball going, like he had one hell of a spring ball right now,” Derrick Moore said. “We’re losing a lot of leaders. I think TJ also is trying to step up, with this being his senior year, I feel like he also is trying to step up and be that leader. And also be that guy to be in-depth with me and Josiah and also Cam (Brandt), who was also coming along. So I just feel like he’s fully locked in and he’s fully ready for the season.”

With a new position coach, defensive coordinator and head coach, Guy has an opportunity to show his skillset and get more playing time. He needs to work on staying consistent, and he plans on doing that with motivation and a hunger for more.

“It’s not hard to stay motivated when you know what this place can do for you and stuff,” Guy said. “So I try not to get too emotional about it. Take everything for a lesson, just get better mentally and physically, like you want to be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there.”

Guy has been waiting his turn, learning and growing behind many talented players. After reaching the pinnacle, there is a new crop of players waiting to show their skills. Whether that’s Guy or someone else, there are six months to find out. The good news for Guy is his work and progression is being noticed, and it’s time for it to translate on the field.