Michigan contacts former Dayton guard Kobe Elvis in the transfer portal

Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines remain active in the transfer portal, as they have contacted Kobe Elvis — a 6-foot-2 guard who is a grad transfer.

Dayton guard Kobe Elvis tells me he’s heard from these schools since hitting the portal:



Michigan

Utah

DePaul

Washington State

Virginia Tech

Richmond

Samford

Murray State

UCSB



Elvis began his career playing one season at DePaul before playing the last three at Dayton.… pic.twitter.com/w26spaVAae — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 8, 2024

Elvis has one season of eligibility remaining after starting his career in 2019-20 with DePaul. After his freshman season, Elvis transferred to Dayton. He has been a starter the last three years, playing in 86 total games.

In 2023-24, the Flyers were an NCAA Tournament team that finished third in the WCC and won 25 games. As a starter of all 33 games this past season, Elvis averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds a game while converting at a 37.9 percent clip. He scored more than 20 points three times, all wins for the Flyers.

May has been touching base with plenty of guards over the last few days, including Dante Maddox Jr., Clark Slajchert, Seton Miguel, Roddy Goyle Jr. and others. Hopes for many Michigan fans are that FAU star guard Johnell Davis and/or Alijah Martin rejoin their former head coach in Ann Arbor.

Either way, May has a clear emphasis on touching base with as many players at the position as possible, with the only guard on the roster being incoming freshman Durral Brooks. Elvis could be an experienced option to join the Wolverines and help build a new culture in Ann Arbor for May and his staff.