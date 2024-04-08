Michigan reaches out to Detroit native, former Ball State forward Basheer Jihad

Ball State transfer forward Basheer Jihad has heard from Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines since entering the transfer portal on Friday.

Immediately, Jihad has become a coveted player for many top programs in college basketball with one season of eligibility remaining.

Ball State transfer Basheer Jihad (@basheerjihad11) has received interest from the following programs, he tells @ThePortalReport:



Ohio State

Cal

Mizzou

Virginia Tech

Arizona State

UCF

Temple

Xavier

Michigan

Dayton

Rutgers

Miami pic.twitter.com/aUoVbRIUSR — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 8, 2024

Jihad’s senior season of high school was cut short because of COVID, so he had one less year to prove himself at North Farmington High School, where he started as a junior and averaged 16 points and 10 assists.

The first three seasons of his collegiate career have been with the Cardinals, where he averaged 18.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game on his way to second-team All-MAC honors. At 6-foot-9, Jihad can stretch the floor, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from deep. Last season was his first as a starter, but he played in 29 games as a freshman and 32 as a sophomore.

Along with Michigan, Jihad will consider several other high quality options like Ohio State, Missouri, Xavier, Dayton, Rutgers and Miami.

As Dusty May looks to continue to rebuild the roster, the Wolverines have been contacting several players across the country. Jihad is one of two that May contacted on Monday, including Dayton transfer guard Kobe Elvis. The total is now up to 15 players that have reportedly heard from May since he took over as head coach less than two weeks ago.