Recruiting Roundup: New DL coach Lou Esposito makes contact with four-star top targets

With Sherrone Moore’s first coaching staff at Michigan (hopefully) locked in, recruiting should begin taking off. We’ve seen a handful of top targets on campus recently, and we will see even more in the following weeks, especially at the spring game on April 20.

In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we focus on Michigan’s newest assistant coach reaching out to a couple top targets who are hoping to visit campus soon.

Esposito contacts fringe top-100 prospect

Lou Esposito has only been the defensive line coach for the Wolverines for a couple weeks, but he’s already making waves on the recruiting trail. One of his first calls was to 2025 four-star edge Damien Shanklin, who has been one of Michigan’s top targets at the position in this recruiting cycle.

In a conversation with 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($), Shanklin detailed his conversation with Esposito, which was not his first, as he offered him a scholarship during his very brief stint at Memphis.

“I really think he is a great coach,” Shanklin said. “He has been recruiting me for a while, so to see him at a school in my top-12 means a lot.”

Shanklin’s top list includes other college football blue bloods like Notre Dame — there is one Crystal Ball in for the Irish — Ohio State, USC, Texas and others. Not much has been said about the Wolverines as of late, but now with the coaching staff in place, it sounds like Shanklin has more interest than originally thought.

“I’m most definitely going to get down and meet the new staff,” he said.

That would be his first visit to Ann Arbor since the win over Ohio State back in November. Meeting with Esposito and the other coaches is a big priority and likely the next step in this recruitment. Hopefully they can lock in a visit with him soon and make that happen.

Shanklin is rated the No. 10 edge and No, 107 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports’ composite. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, the Indianapolis native is also the top ranked player in the state of Indiana in 2025.

Esposito also connects with top Midwest DL target

According to On3’s EJ Holland ($), Esposito also was on the phone recently with another top target — 2025 four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams. Additionally, Williams told Holland that the call with Esposito went well and he is hoping to visit Ann Arbor soon.

Williams has been a top target for Michigan dating back to when Mike Elston was the head coach. Then Greg Scruggs was hired — who was recruiting Williams when he was at Wisconsin — and it seemed like a shoo-in again that Williams would end up in Michigan’s class. Then Scruggs was arrested and resigned from his position with the Wolverines...and things were up in the air again with Williams.

All that to say this — Williams’ eventual in-person meeting with Esposito will go a long way in his recruitment.

At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Williams is ranked No. 237 overall, No. 29 along the defensive line and No. 6 in the state of Illinois on 247Sports’ composite. He also holds offers from Tennessee, Miami, Nebraska, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M and more.

LaMar Morgan making push with four-star CB

Despite not making his top list, 2025 four-star cornerback Shamari Earls is giving Michigan and new defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan a chance to make up for lost time.

Morgan offered Earls a few months ago, so there is certainly catching up to do — especially with South Carolina, which holds the Crystal Ball lead. In a recent discussion with On3’s Holland ($) Earls explained how he feels better about Michigan now that Morgan is in town.

“I like Michigan,” Earls said. “I didn’t have a good relationship with the last coaching staff. With coach Morgan there, I feel more comfortable with it. He has shown urgency and really wants me there.”

According to Holland, Earls and Morgan are “in frequent contact and are building a strong relationship.” This is especially important when you have fallen behind other schools, so it truly sounds like Morgan is making a big push here.

“We’re trying to give each other a chance,” Earls said. “We talked about the program, his coaching style, how I would fit into the program, the scheme they are running and things like that. If we keep up this relationship, I may make a trip up there. He’s just big on chances. He came in a little late with the changes, but the goals I want to reach, he can help me get there.”

His official visit schedule is beginning to fill, as Earls has plans to see South Carolina (May 31), Virginia (June 7) and Duke (June 14). There are a couple official visit weekends in the month of June that Morgan could try and get him to take a trip for, otherwise the Wolverines would have to wait until the fall in hopes of getting him on campus for an official visit.

Earls is ranked No. 4 in the state of Virginia, No. 12 at the cornerback position and No. 115 overall on 247Sports’ composite.