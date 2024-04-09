Michigan basketball makes top-five for former Toledo guard Dante Maddox Jr.

Dante Maddox Jr., a point guard formerly from the University of Toledo, has narrowed his transfer options down to five schools: Creighton, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan and Xavier.

NEWS: Toledo transfer guard Dante Maddox Jr. has cut his list of schools to five, he tells @On3sports:



Louisville

Michigan

Creighton

Xavier

Illinois



The 6-2 junior has scheduled three official visits: https://t.co/LWy7SwG5Wf pic.twitter.com/BBX2tabc39 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 9, 2024

The 6-foot-2 point guard originally out of Chicago Heights, Illinois played at Cal State Fullerton his first two years in college. He then transferred to Toledo, where he spent two more years. This past season, Maddox Jr. led the Rockets to a 20-12 record while averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Maddox Jr. is a lethal three-point shooter, as he made more than 40 percent of his shots beyond the arc this past season. He’s also an excellent (86 percent) free throw shooter. Dusty May has not been shy about his desire to have the Wolverines shoot — and make — three-pointers early and often, so Maddox Jr. certainly fits the scheme.

Maddox Jr. has actually played against Michigan recently, as he started for Toledo in their first-round matchup with the Wolverines in the 2023 NIT. He didn’t fare well against the Wolverines, as he was held to two points in 25 minutes of game time.

Formerly an unranked recruit coming out of high school, Maddox Jr. is now considered a four-star and the 75th ranked overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.