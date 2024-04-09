Michigan TE Marlin Klein’s a ‘freak athlete’ and ‘developing like crazy’

Colston Loveland is not only Michigan’s No. 1 tight end but one of the nation’s best tight ends. However, with AJ Barner heading to the NFL, the TE2 spot for the Wolverines is up for grabs. One player who will be vying for that spot and more playing time is Marlin Klein.

2024 marks Klein’s third season in a Michigan uniform — to this point, Klein has just one career catch, but he’s bound to receive plenty more this fall. Teammates and coaches are raving about his skill set.

On Monday afternoon, fellow Michigan tight end Max Bredeson said that Klein has been “great” this spring.

“There’s a spot to fill with AJ being gone. Me and Cole (Loveland) have just been doing everything we can with him and he’s been developing like crazy,” Bredeson said. “He’s a freak athlete, as you guys have heard, and he’s just more filling those shoes every day.

Klein does have the measurables to be a freak athlete and difference-maker at the tight end position. The Cologne, Germany product stands 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, and has speed and braun to his game.

“Marlin is the fastest tight end, probably the strongest tight end, biggest tight end, so he’s got it all there,” Loveland said last month. “He’s done a great job this spring of taking that next step — actually starting, real playing time, and he’s just embraced it and done a damn good job in practice.”

Klein has a new tight ends coach this spring in Steve Casula. Unsurprisingly, Casula is high on Klein just like Bredeson and Loveland are.

“Marlin is really talented and really good. If you’ve spent any time with him he’s such a great guy and is into football and has so many different skills,” Casula said in February. “Couldn’t be any more excited to coach him and really excited about the progress he’s made since he’s been here and going to continue to make. I think he’s going to have a hell of a spring, man.”

With Michigan losing a tight end like Barner and receiving options like Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson to the NFL Draft, the offense will look for different playmakers to step up this fall in the passing game. If Klein can develop into a dangerous receiving option as a TE2, Michigan would do much damage in two tight end sets with him and Loveland flying around the field.

Klein will be a player fans should keep their eyes on during Michigan’s Spring Game on April 20.