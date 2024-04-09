Report: Michigan, Auburn transfer guard Aden Holloway have mutual interest

Dusty May has been an extremely active man in the transfer portal since taking over as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. He has yet to bring in that home run player that could change the trajectory of the program early on, but there are a few guys he’s contacted who could make a big difference in Ann Arbor.

On Tuesday, former five-star recruit and SEC All-Freshman guard, Auburn’s Aden Holloway, entered the transfer portal. Immediately, May and his staff reached out to him, according to Davis Moseley of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1 point guard was considered one of the best shooters in his class, helping him become the No. 18 player in the country. However, he struggled his freshman season, shooting only 25 percent from the field and 20 percent from deep in the Tigers’ first 13 conference games. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 rebounds for the SEC Tournament-winning Tigers.

Bruce Pearl moved Holloway to the bench midseason, but he worked himself back into Auburn’s starting lineup a month later. In the final nine games of the season, Holloway shot 37.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep, a large improvement from where he had been just a couple of weeks earlier. His true shooting percentage was actually 45.4 percent, which meant he was taking efficient shots, they just weren’t falling.

Holloway was also sound defensively throughout the course of the season and had a solid assist-to-turnover ratio — 94 assists and just 31 turnovers. That’s why he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and has a chance to still be a really strong performer in college basketball. If he can get his shot back on track, he’ll be a huge weapon.

Holloway was recruited by Michigan out of high school and has ties to the Wolverines. His grandfather Dave Raimey played college football in Ann Arbor and was the team’s leading scorer at halfback for three consecutive years from 1960-62. Another familial tie is his sister, Mila Halloway, a high school senior and four-star who is a Michigan women’s basketball signee.