Michigan reaches out to Big South standout Duke Miles in the transfer portal

It’s not often you can get a player with four years of experience who has two years of eligibility remaining. Dusty May is hoping to take advantage, as the Michigan Wolverines have contacted High Point guard Duke Miles according to 24/7 High School Hoops.

High Point guard Duke Miles tells me he’s heard from these schools since going portaling:



Michigan

Kansas

UCF

Illinois

Auburn

Alabama

Texas

Maryland

Penn State

Wake Forest

NC State

Oregon

Georgia Tech

Mississippi State

LSU

Florida State

Virginia Tech

Cal

SMU

Saint Louis

Samford… pic.twitter.com/eklqrZ6xL7 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 9, 2024

Miles was a first-team All-Big South performer and was named the 2023-24 Big South Newcomer of the Year. He put up 17.5 points per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three, while tacking on 3.6 assists.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining because of a medical redshirt and the COVID season. Miles spent the first three years of his career at Troy, where he started 25 games.

There are several notable suitors for Miles already, as Kansas, Illinois, Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Oregon have already reached out along with dozens of others.

The Wolverines continue to cast a wide net for point guards, as they have contacted several over the last two weeks since May’s hiring. That includes players like Javian McCollum, Rowan Brumbaugh, Kobe Elvis, Selton Miguel, Dante Maddox Jr. and Javon Small.

