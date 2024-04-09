Michigan reaches out to Big South standout Duke Miles in the transfer portal

It’s not often you can get a player with four years of experience who has two years of eligibility remaining. Dusty May is hoping to take advantage, as the Michigan Wolverines have contacted High Point guard Duke Miles according to 24/7 High School Hoops.
High Point guard Duke Miles tells me he’s heard from these schools since going portaling:— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 9, 2024
Michigan
Kansas
UCF
Illinois
Auburn
Alabama
Texas
Maryland
Penn State
Wake Forest
NC State
Oregon
Georgia Tech
Mississippi State
LSU
Florida State
Virginia Tech
Cal
SMU
Saint Louis
Samford… pic.twitter.com/eklqrZ6xL7
Miles was a first-team All-Big South performer and was named the 2023-24 Big South Newcomer of the Year. He put up 17.5 points per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three, while tacking on 3.6 assists.
He has two seasons of eligibility remaining because of a medical redshirt and the COVID season. Miles spent the first three years of his career at Troy, where he started 25 games.
There are several notable suitors for Miles already, as Kansas, Illinois, Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Oregon have already reached out along with dozens of others.
The Wolverines continue to cast a wide net for point guards, as they have contacted several over the last two weeks since May’s hiring. That includes players like Javian McCollum, Rowan Brumbaugh, Kobe Elvis, Selton Miguel, Dante Maddox Jr. and Javon Small.
We’re updating our transfer portal tracker daily with more news and info, so catch the latest here at Maize n Brew.
Loading comments...