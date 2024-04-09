Michigan targeting Oklahoma State point guard Javon Small in the transfer portal

Javon Small had a breakout season for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2023-24 after averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He’s now in the transfer portal, and Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines have inquired.

Oklahoma State transfer Javon Small tells @On3sports he has heard from the following schools since entering the Transfer Portal…



Texas

Kansas

Louisville

Michigan

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Kansas State

Mississippi State

Texas Tech

Indiana

LSU

Georgia

Villanova

Xavier

— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 9, 2024

Small looked unguardable for stretches of last season, his first in the Big 12. He dropped 34 points on 52.6 percent shooting against BYU in early March and followed that up with a 21-point performance against UCF in the Big 12 Tournament. He scored 20 or more points six times throughout the year and routinely scored double-digits for the Cowboys.

Transfer Portal Breakdown



Javon Small - 6’2” 180 pound combo guard transfer from Oklahoma State



— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 18, 2024

Small started his career at East Carolina where he scored 15.8 points per game as a sophomore before transferring to Stillwater. Last year, he joined Mike Boynton at Oklahoma State, who recruited him heavily out of the portal. May is likely hopeful the addition of Boynton to his staff could mean Small following suit.

“He’s very, very cerebral,” Boynton said about Small to The Oklahoman. “He wants to lead. He wants his teammates to learn from him as much as possible.

“You look at his assist-turnover (ratio) for his career, it’s always been pretty good. Always shot a pretty good percentage, mostly because he takes good shots. He plays with a great sense of pride in having his team be successful, and those are earmarks of a really good point guard.”