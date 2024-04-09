Michigan contacts former Morehead State guard Drew Thelwell

If you are a starting guard at a mid-major or above level who has entered the transfer portal, you have probably heard from Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines.

The maize and blue are desperate for guards, and May has gone through extensive work to find players to fill in with only incoming true freshman Durral Brooks currently on the roster.

Morehead State had one of its best seasons in program history last season. One of his starters and top players was Drew Thelwell, a junior who has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID year:

Morehead State transfer Drew Thelwell has received interest from the following programs, he tells @ThePortalReport:



Miami

Michigan

Iowa

UCF

Virginia Tech

SMU

South Carolina

Rice

George Washington

Richmond

West Virginia

TCU

Wake Forest

JMU

Tulsa

Loyola Chicago

USC… pic.twitter.com/xhNOEMJCoz — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 9, 2024

At 6-foot-3, Thelwell has great size for the position and was one of the best facilitators in college basketball last season. The junior averaged 6.2 assists per game, good enough for 16th in the country. Meanwhile, he shot 43.5 percent from the field and scored 10 points per contest.

Thelwell is an Orlando native and became Morehead State’s winningest player in program history. This is a guy who could be a leader for the Wolverines, locking down the point guard position (maybe off the bench) and becoming a tone-setter for a new era of Michigan basketball.

But it won’t come easily, as Iowa, West Virginia, Miami, UCF, USC, and others have also reached out to him.