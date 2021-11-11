This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy put a bow on Michigan’s victory last weekend against the Indiana Hoosiers. Players who stood out, trends moving forward and what the injuries could mean for the Wolverines in the last quarter of the season.

Next, the boys preview Penn State: the stout defense of the Nittany Lions, the big-play threat of wide receiver Jahan Dotson and the bowl implications this game could have for the Wolverines.

Enjoy the pod and be sure to slide in and drop a 5-star rating and review, Michigan fans!

Maize ‘n’ Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes