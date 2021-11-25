Some are saying this is the biggest podcast of the Out of the Blue era. This week, the boys dive into everything Ohio State.

Jared and Andy’s personal attachment to the rivalry

Historic games from the past

Momentum entering The Game

The importance of home field advantage

Keys to the game

What different types of wins/ losses would mean to Michigan

Players of the game

PREDICTIONS

In a season where the Michigan Wolverines have proved everyone wrong to go 10-1, can they prove everyone wrong once more?

