This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the Michigan victory over Ohio State in depth, including Andy’s experience at The Game and what this win means for the program and fans alike.

In the second half of the podcast, the boys welcome the renowned comedians (and die-hard Michigan fans/alums), Jason and Randy Sklar to discuss everything surrounding Michigan football and to preview the Iowa game.

Wherever you go, Go Blue

